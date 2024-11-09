Art

Kolkata artist Debosmita Samanta explores the realm of 'home' in her latest solo in Mumbai

The exhibition is on display till December 15, 2024
In Frame: An artwork on display
Defining the concept of middle–class homes is the solo exhibition by Kolkata girl Debosmita Samanta. Titled, Bariwali, Lady Who Owns the Land this exhibition kicks off today at Method, Kala Ghoda and will be on display till December 15, 2024.

The artist explores the relationship between the woman and her household or the ‘bari’ through domestic roles and daily rituals of their routine-based lives. She touches upon themes like social gatherings, the intimacy of newlyweds, domestic chores while also addressing ancestry and tradition. Influenced by stories around her household and ones her grandmother used to narrate to her, the subjects of her artworks are women of her own family who she believes the audience would relate to.

What: Bariwali, Lady Who Owns the Land by Debosmita Samanta

Where: Method, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai

When: November 9 – December 15, 2024

