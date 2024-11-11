Witness solo exhibition ‘Enchanted Forests’ by Kavita Chopra Dikshit this weekend in Delhi

It is not often that the singularity of art also speaks a language of concern and care, that the enchantment of the forest evokes a nostalgia for harmony spurring the viewer to a deeper awareness. This is the uniqueness of Kavita Chopra Dikshit’s solo exhibition, Enchanted Forests, curated by Jyoti A Kathpalia.

The exhibition showcases Kavita’s recent works rendered in oil on canvas. The works are mesmerising evocations of the plenitude of forests and the people who live there in natural harmony. The experience of forests was an integral part of Kavita’s growing up years in Gomia, Jharkhand, surrounded as it was by forests, river and hills. Inspired by the memories of the town, Kavita made a photobook on Gomia, and this exhibition is her tribute to the forests which were an integral part of her childhood. Kavita’s art carries the rhythms of her own life and the deeper rhythms of nature, of the mother earth in its glorious profusion, a profusion that holds humanity in its embrace whether one chooses to believe or not, and sings the song of enchantment.

Where: Open Palm Court, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi - 110003

When: November 16-19, 10 am - 7 pm