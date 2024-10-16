Exhibition in New Delhi focuses on the diversity of Indian Arts

The Dastkari Haat Samiti is all set to host its 39th annual craft bazaar. This 10-day bazaar will be held at Handloom Haat in Janpath. Founded by Jaya Jaitly, it has become a known name across India where artisans display their talents and the fair itself builds a bridge between the people and the artisans through camaraderie, strengthening the knowledge and awareness of local craftsmanship across India.