Exhibition in New Delhi focuses on the diversity of Indian Arts

The Dastkari Haat Samiti is all set to host its 39th annual craft bazaar. This 10-day bazaar will be held at Handloom Haat in Janpath. Founded by Jaya Jaitly, it has become a known name across India where artisans display their talents and the fair itself builds a bridge between the people and the artisans through camaraderie, strengthening the knowledge and awareness of local craftsmanship across India.
Some of the works displayed include carpet weaving from Uttar Pradesh and Kashmir, Sanjhi paper craft from Uttar Pradesh, mud-mirror work from Gujarat, terracotta from Odisha and seashell work from West Bengal. Furthermore, textiles like Bandhani, Benaras weaves and block printing will also find a space.
Apart from the displays, the bazaar gives direct access to interior decorators, designers and the likes to communicate with the artisans and understand more about the art through workshops. Hands-on experience will be provided for crafts like Madhubani paintings from Bihar or Gond paintings from Madhya Pradesh. The bazaar will also host food stalls to satiate your hunger pangs and musical performances as well.
What: Dastkari Haat Crafts Bazaar
When: October 16- 25, 2024
Where: Handloom Haat, New Delhi