This Mumbai exhibition explores zen through art

The live performance on September 27 promises to be a captivating event, seamlessly merging visual art with live theatre. Satish explains that the collaboration with Yuki Ellias reflects their shared belief in art’s ability to connect with the divine through openness and spiritual exploration. Enhanced by evocative lighting and specially composed music, the performance promises a multi-sensory experience that brings the core of Zen philosophy to life.

Art as a path to Zen

One Note of Zen draws its inspiration from the tale of Kakua, a 12th-century Zen monk who famously captured the essence of Zen with a single note on his flute. Satish’s artwork in this exhibition echoes this philosophy, using calligraphic strokes to convey the spontaneous energy of meditation and mindfulness. His Zenga series, which focuses on the five elements—earth, water, fire, air and space—explores the fluidity and impermanence of life through bold, expressive brushstrokes.

Satish hopes that the exhibition will encourage visitors to reflect on the fast-paced nature of modern life, urging them to embrace moments of stillness and contemplation. “Repose,” he says, “is never static. It’s like a flowing river, still on the surface but moving fast deep within.” The exhibition invites viewers not just to observe but to engage with the art and its underlying Zen philosophy, creating an experience that fosters mindfulness and peace.

One Note of Zen offers more than just a visual experience; it is an invitation to pause and immerse oneself in the meditative calm that both the artworks and the performances evoke. Through a combination of live art, collaboration and introspective themes, the exhibition encourages a deeper understanding of Zen, making it a worthy exhibition for those seeking both artistic inspiration and spiritual insight.