This Mumbai exhibition explores zen through art
Mumbai’s art scene will welcome a thought-provoking exhibition as Gallery Art and Soul presents One Note of Zen, an immersive blend of visual art and performance by acclaimed Indian artist and sculptor Satish Gupta. Set to open on September 27 at Snowball Studios, the exhibition offers visitors a chance to witness a live painting session by Satish himself, followed by a performance titled The Monk & the Moon, led by renowned theatre actor and director Yuki Ellias. Running until September 29, this exhibition invites audiences into a tranquil world where art, performance and Zen philosophy intertwine.
A central feature of One Note of Zen is the creative collaboration between Satish and textile artist Sarita Handa. This partnership bridges the worlds of painting and textile art, merging Sarita’s expertise with Satish’s Zen-inspired canvases. The result is a collection of works that transcend traditional artistic boundaries and invite viewers to explore deeper themes of mindfulness and spiritual reflection. The exhibition will showcase a variety of calligraphic canvases, live painting sessions and an interactive performance, all inspired by the principles of Zen.
The live performance on September 27 promises to be a captivating event, seamlessly merging visual art with live theatre. Satish explains that the collaboration with Yuki Ellias reflects their shared belief in art’s ability to connect with the divine through openness and spiritual exploration. Enhanced by evocative lighting and specially composed music, the performance promises a multi-sensory experience that brings the core of Zen philosophy to life.
Art as a path to Zen
One Note of Zen draws its inspiration from the tale of Kakua, a 12th-century Zen monk who famously captured the essence of Zen with a single note on his flute. Satish’s artwork in this exhibition echoes this philosophy, using calligraphic strokes to convey the spontaneous energy of meditation and mindfulness. His Zenga series, which focuses on the five elements—earth, water, fire, air and space—explores the fluidity and impermanence of life through bold, expressive brushstrokes.
Satish hopes that the exhibition will encourage visitors to reflect on the fast-paced nature of modern life, urging them to embrace moments of stillness and contemplation. “Repose,” he says, “is never static. It’s like a flowing river, still on the surface but moving fast deep within.” The exhibition invites viewers not just to observe but to engage with the art and its underlying Zen philosophy, creating an experience that fosters mindfulness and peace.
One Note of Zen offers more than just a visual experience; it is an invitation to pause and immerse oneself in the meditative calm that both the artworks and the performances evoke. Through a combination of live art, collaboration and introspective themes, the exhibition encourages a deeper understanding of Zen, making it a worthy exhibition for those seeking both artistic inspiration and spiritual insight.