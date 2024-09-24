This exhibition celebrates the Delhi-based master OP Sharma’s journey in analogue photography

In photography, the art of image-making transcends the simple act of clicking a shutter. It embodies a profound engagement with light, texture, and narrative. This philosophy resonates throughout the current exhibition celebrating OP Sharma, 87, a modern master of analogue photography in the subcontinent.
The exhibition by the Alkazi Foundation for The Arts showcases more than 150 vintage prints from his extensive archive for the first time. These images, crafted in one of Delhi’s earliest post-independence darkrooms at the Modern School where he taught photography from 1958 to 2000, reflect his journey as an influential artist.
Later, as the director of the photography department at Triveni Kala Sangam, a role he shared with his late wife, the acclaimed artist-photographer Chitrangada Sharma, he continued to shape the photographic landscape of India.
As Sukanya Bhaskar, the curator notes during her walkthrough of the exhibition, “What you see on the walls here is a culmination of four years of work, and 40 years in the making by OP Sharma.” This collection reveals a profound connection to Delhi, with many images echoing the city’s cultural milieu.
Sharma’s pictorialism
OP Sharma was born in Agra, but it was Lucknow that ignited his passion for photography. Moving from Agra to Lucknow, he initially dabbled in painting. “His introduction to photography occurred through the UP Amateur Photographic Association, a camera club that fostered a culture of experimentation and creativity.
He was fascinated by Pictorialism, an art movement emphasising the artistic aspects of photography. It was during this period that Mr Sharma was captivated by an international exhibition featuring the works of renowned portrait photographer Yousuf Karsh,” says Bhaskar. This pivotal moment shifted his focus from painting to photography, leading him to embrace this medium as his primary form of expression.
The exhibition illustrates how Mr Sharma embraced the Pictorialist movement, using landscapes and portraits as starting points for more abstract expressions. His whimsical and optimistic vision transformed photography into a medium rich with artistic discovery.
The evocative images on display include works, such as Black and White (1980), We Are Here (1980), and I Am Alone (1980), created using silver gelatin techniques. In Black and White, geometric patterns contrast sharply with silhouetted human figures, evoking a sense of isolation and contemplation with the stark lines of the photogram inviting the viewer into a maze of introspection.
We Are Here presents a haunting composition of two individuals locked in an embrace, intersected by concentric circles, reminiscent of ripples or echoes. Meanwhile, I Am Alone features a woman gazing introspectively against the backdrop of modern architecture. Her serene expression contrasts with the reflective city lights, symbolising the tension between personal solitude and bustling surroundings.
Cultural figures
Mr Sharma’s work also intersects with pivotal moments in 1970s Bollywood. His entry into the film industry was facilitated by actor Sajjan Lal Purohit, leading him to work as a stills cameraman on iconic films such as Do Boond Paani (1971) and Siddhartha (1972). These experiences enriched his photographic narrative, blending art with cinema and allowing him to document the cultural zeitgeist of his time.
A lifelong admirer of Hindustani classical music and poetry, Mr Sharma captured intimate portraits of some of the most revered figures in these fields. His encounters with luminaries such as Begum Akhtar and Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali, alongside celebrated poets like Faiz Ahmad Faiz, are captured in a series of portraits that narrate the creative and intellectual exchanges of his era.
Experimentation, legacy
Vikram Malhotra, a 1976 graduate of Modern School, recalls, “I always wanted to take photography classes but found it to be an expensive hobby, so I ended up taking radio engineering classes.” This sentiment underscores the accessibility challenges of photography at the time.
Mr Sharma’s influence extended far beyond his artistic practice; he played a pivotal role in shaping the institutional framework of photography in post-independent India. His commitment to education is evident in the founding of several photographic societies, including the Amateur Photographic Society of Agra in 1959 and the India International Photographic Council (IIPC) in 1983. His efforts were instrumental in the declaration of August 19th as World Photography Day in 1991.
At Modern School, where MN Kapur was principal, Sharma was invited to restart an existing darkroom and teach photography to students. This role not only allowed him to educate but also to experiment within the darkroom, creating a dynamic environment where students explored photography in inventive ways.
Mr Sharma’s work embodies a spirit of experimentation. He mastered techniques that created unique textures and effects, often layering multiple photographs to construct dynamic compositions. His series on the Ellora Caves captures abstract geometry alongside the ancient rock textures, showcasing his ability to merge form and emotion through photography.
His long-term project, Rasa Bhava Darshan, in collaboration with veteran actor Sajjan, explored the emotional states outlined in Bharat Muni’s Natyashastra, further illustrating how portraiture can encapsulate the complexities of human experience.
This exhibition serves as a powerful reminder of an important figure with a cosmopolitan oeuvre. Blending fine art and documentary, portraiture and Pictorialism, it invites us to re-evaluate the role Sharma played in shaping the landscape of Indian photographic practice. In the words of Bhaskar,
“This exhibition is not just about OP Sharma’s work; it is a celebration of the history and connections that make Delhi what it is today.” It is also about his enduring legacy as a mentor and advocate for the medium, inspiring future generations to explore the intricate dance between art and life through the lens of a camera.
OP Sharma & the Fine Art of Photography, 1950s–1990s, is on at Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam till October 3
(Written by Prachi Satrawal)