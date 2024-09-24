This exhibition celebrates the Delhi-based master OP Sharma’s journey in analogue photography

Sharma’s pictorialism

OP Sharma was born in Agra, but it was Lucknow that ignited his passion for photography. Moving from Agra to Lucknow, he initially dabbled in painting. “His introduction to photography occurred through the UP Amateur Photographic Association, a camera club that fostered a culture of experimentation and creativity.

He was fascinated by Pictorialism, an art movement emphasising the artistic aspects of photography. It was during this period that Mr Sharma was captivated by an international exhibition featuring the works of renowned portrait photographer Yousuf Karsh,” says Bhaskar. This pivotal moment shifted his focus from painting to photography, leading him to embrace this medium as his primary form of expression.

The exhibition illustrates how Mr Sharma embraced the Pictorialist movement, using landscapes and portraits as starting points for more abstract expressions. His whimsical and optimistic vision transformed photography into a medium rich with artistic discovery.

The evocative images on display include works, such as Black and White (1980), We Are Here (1980), and I Am Alone (1980), created using silver gelatin techniques. In Black and White, geometric patterns contrast sharply with silhouetted human figures, evoking a sense of isolation and contemplation with the stark lines of the photogram inviting the viewer into a maze of introspection.

We Are Here presents a haunting composition of two individuals locked in an embrace, intersected by concentric circles, reminiscent of ripples or echoes. Meanwhile, I Am Alone features a woman gazing introspectively against the backdrop of modern architecture. Her serene expression contrasts with the reflective city lights, symbolising the tension between personal solitude and bustling surroundings.