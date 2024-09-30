This upcoming exhibit in New Delhi explores gender and labour through art

Exhibit 320 is set to present an upcoming exhibition titled Unseen Shadows, featuring the works of visual artists Richa Arya and Deena Pindoria. The exhibition will focus on themes of gender, visibility, and labor through personal narratives and the use of materials, and will run from October 5 to November 4, 2024, at the gallery in New Delhi.

Richa Arya's work draws from her experiences in rural Haryana, using materials like metal sheets and wood to explore the struggles and resilience of women in her community. Her pieces highlight the often-overlooked contributions of housewives and other women, whose labor is essential but largely invisible.