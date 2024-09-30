This upcoming exhibit in New Delhi explores gender and labour through art

Exhibit 320 is set to present an upcoming exhibition titled Unseen Shadows, featuring the works of visual artists Richa Arya and Deena Pindoria. The exhibition will focus on themes of gender, visibility, and labor through personal narratives and the use of materials, and will run from October 5 to November 4, 2024, at the gallery in New Delhi.
Richa Arya's work draws from her experiences in rural Haryana, using materials like metal sheets and wood to explore the struggles and resilience of women in her community. Her pieces highlight the often-overlooked contributions of housewives and other women, whose labor is essential but largely invisible.
Deena Pindoria's Purdah Series (2024) addresses the experiences of women living within the purdah system. Using natural dyes, handwoven fabrics, and other materials, Pindoria examines the physical and metaphorical layers that obscure women's identities and how societal norms impose restrictions on their lives. Her work uses muted tones and semi-transparent fabrics to convey the complexities of seclusion and identity.
Curated by Lekha Poddar, Unseen Shadows seeks to connect these artistic explorations with broader conversations about materiality and the socio-political erasure of women. The exhibition includes curatorial texts by Priya Chauhan and Shreya Sharma, encouraging viewers to reflect on the nuanced realities of women's lives, where freedom and confinement, visibility and invisibility, are intertwined.