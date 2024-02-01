6 reasons that make the 15th edition of the India Art Fair a must-visit!

The 15th edition of the India Art Fair, featuring a hundred exhibitors including 71 galleries, 7 design studios, 26 new exhibitors, and 18 international galleries, is set to take place at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in New Delhi starting today, which will be on till February 4. With an expanded lineup and thrilling exhibits, here is a guide to all the exciting activities planned for India Art Fair 2024.

Decades ahead in design

The ANATOM collection by Rado, celebrating its 40th anniversary edition, stands as a testament to the brand's forward-thinking approach. With its timeless and unique design, the collection remains easily recognisable as Rado's signature, showcasing the brand's ability to stay ahead of the competition in design innovation.

Innovative façade

Artist duo Thukral & Tagra's creation for the India Art Fair will be transformed into chic collectible bags by Dalit-run Chamar Studio after the event.

'Future is Born of Art' commission

Sponsored by BMW India, this year's commission winner, Sashikanth Thavudoz, will craft a sensory installation exploring the theme of Forwardism, blending natural and industrial materials for a thought-provoking experience.

Record-breaking participation

With over 100 galleries participating, including esteemed names like Carpenters Workshop Gallery and Galleria Continua, the 2024 fair marks its largest gathering yet, showcasing modern and contemporary art from South Asia to the world.

Spotlight on emerging artists

The fair continues to nurture young talent through its Artists in Residence programmes, featuring rising stars like Thamshangpha Maku, Mayuri Chari, and Siddharth Gohil, alongside established names such as Jatinder Singh Durhailay and Guler Ates, offering a diverse array of artistic expressions.

Diverse artistic offerings

From tapestry weaving by Akshata Mokashi to humorous sculpture by Jonathan Trayte and vibrant photographs capturing everyday scenes by Bhargava Barla, the fair presents a rich tapestry of artistic endeavours, highlighting the depth and breadth of contemporary art in the region.

Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla, New Delhi

When: Select Preview from 11am – 7pm on Friday, Feb 2, offering collectors and visitors the opportunity to experience and acquire the finest works available before the fair opens to the public. Public entry is from Noon– 7pm on Saturday Feb 3 and 10am – 6pm on Sunday Feb 4.