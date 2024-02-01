Tomorrow’s Harvest, an art exhibition to kick off at India Art Fair
Organised by Method, it will run till February 4, 2024
Published : 01st February 2024 01:16 PM
With the commencement of the India Art Fair, art lovers have the best opportunity to ravel in the beauty of contemporary local, national, and international art. Method too presents Tomorrow’s Harvest an intriguing display of art that explores the interconnectedness of time between the past, present, and future. The artists experiment with aesthetics, materials, and perspectives which brings a unique flavour to this exhibition. Some of the artists include J. Demsky, Rohan Joglekar, Ashna Mallik and others.
What: Tomorrow’s Harvest
Where: India Art Fair, New Delhi
When: February 1- 4, 2024