‘Tales of the Wild’, an upcoming exhibition features works of three photographers

The beauty of wildlife is loved by all, but can only be captured by a few. Tales of the Wild is a photography exhibition curated to showcase various ecosystems and the stunning diversity of wildlife across India, Sri Lanka and Africa. The exhibition features the works of Irfan Razack, Varun Taneja and Avijja Fonseka and provides a glimpse into the soul of the wilderness. Varun tells us everything you need to know about this upcoming showcase.“The idea behind this exhibition was to bring different artistes together who share a passion for wildlife travel. In my case, I’ve been a naturalist for over 10 years. All the photos that are shown in the gallery are from my work days where I used to live in a particular forest and I would go in and track the animals and take pictures of them,” begins Varun.

The other artistes whose works will be showcased include Avijja Fonseka from Sri Lanka and Irfan Razack, CMD, Prestige Group. “Avijja has travelled extensively as a naturalist to different parts of Africa, Sri Lanka and India, while Irfan is extremely passionate about wildlife travel. Most of the photos that are part of his exhibit are from a couple of months ago. We are selling these prints and the proceeds will go to wildlife conservation efforts,” he adds.

“I am really thrilled to showcase my upcoming exhibition, which depicts a vivid tapestry of wildlife photography capturing nature’s untamed beauty. This collection displays my strong love of the natural world, from elusive species in remote regions to intimate depictions of wildlife behavior. Each click is a testament to our ecosystems’ fragile balance and sheer grandeur. My affinity to nature is visible in each fascinating photo, which captures the essence of diverse ecosystems. These wildlife captures honour the beauty and fragility of our planet’s biodiversity,” Irfan tells us in conclusion.

INR 50. January 5, 6 pm onwards. At Sublime Galleria, UB City, Vittal Mallya Road.

