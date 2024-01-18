KULA's second edition brings the global fusion of 300+ artists to NESCO Centre

KULA is back with its second edition after a successful event last year. The art and cultural gathering will take place in Mumbai from January 19 to 21, celebrating the essence of artistic pursuit and promoting unity among diverse communities. The event will be held at the NESCO Center and will provide a platform for artists to showcase their talents, enabling them to transition from the streets to the stage. The festival features more than 300 global artists and promises an elevated creative experience with tattooing, graffiti, piercing, dance, and music. KULA's diverse array of talent ensures an immersive cultural celebration that transcends boundaries.

KULA is an event that brings together artists from different countries like Malaysia, Kashmir, Singapore, Nepal, Vietnam, Thailand, and Cambodia. The event showcases a diverse range of artistic expressions from traditional to contemporary and modern forms. KULA is more than just a cultural gathering, as it also serves as a platform for master classes that focus on sharing knowledge and skills among emerging artists. By creating opportunities for collaboration and skill development, KULA aims to contribute to the growth of a vibrant artistic community.

Mr. Kumar Razdan, VP, Nesco Events, said, “Excitement abounds as we prepare for KULA's second edition at Nesco, following the success of last year's event. This time, we are expanding the experience by welcoming a diverse group of global artists. We believe Nesco acts as a vital link to connect with artists worldwide and serves as a cultural platform for emerging talents. We are delighted to collaborate with Kula and are committed to bringing their inspiring vision to life and supporting the preservation of fading root cultures. Nestled within the vibrant atmosphere of Nesco, we aim to provide an extraordinary experience for adventurous audiences while contributing to the global artistic unity and cultural preservation.”

KULA is a unique festival that promotes experimental and innovative art practices across different genres. This year, the festival will shine a spotlight on renowned tattoo artists, including Mangala Bai from Madhya Pradesh, Sunny Bhanushali of Aliens Tattoo, and Nikita Vaidya, India's leading female traditional tattoo artist. Attendees can expect to enjoy live performances by Queen Omega, a reggae singer born in Trinidad, accompanied by the distinctive sounds of homemade speakers.

Andre Tully, The Bus Driver, KULA Worldwide, "As the core member of KULA, my vision is to create a global rendezvous where artists from diverse corners of the world converge, sharing not only their artistic talents but also the vibrant stories of their cultures. In the second edition of KULA, we aim to go beyond geographical borders, fostering an environment where cultural exchange is celebrated. This event is more than just a festival; it's a journey of discovery, an opportunity for artists and audiences alike to immerse themselves in the richness of different backgrounds. Together, let's celebrate the universal language of art and create lasting connections that transcend borders and enrich our collective understanding of creativity.”



