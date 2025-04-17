This upcoming exhibition throws a contemporary lens on Baroda’s new artistic wave

A new exhibition, Alchemy of Matter, opens this April at Bikaner House, New Delhi, offering a deep dive into the evolving studio practices and material explorations emerging from Baroda’s contemporary art scene. Curated by Rahul Bhattacharya, the show presents a significant shift in the way artists from this historic cultural hub are engaging with materials, inviting audiences to consider the medium as more than a vessel — but as the message itself.

Long associated with the Narrative movement and mediatic realism, Baroda now stands at the forefront of experimental material practices. The exhibition brings together 16 artists whose works reflect this transformation. Participating artists include Mayur Gupta, Sashidharan Nair, Indrapramit Roy, and others whose practices span a range of media — from clay and canvas to bronze and textile — used not just for form, but for embedded meaning.

The concept of ‘new materiality’ forms the backbone of this exhibition. Rather than using materials as passive surfaces, these artists actively politicise their chosen media. In doing so, they challenge the viewer to engage with contemporary issues through the textures and histories of the materials themselves.

Curator Rahul Bhattacharya describes the show as a shift in artistic orientation: “What we’re seeing in Baroda today is not a return or reaction, but a sharp reorientation: the studio as a site of material thinking. These are not metaphors. They are confrontations.”

Mamta Nath, Founder of The Lexicon Art Gallery, adds that Baroda’s evolving art scene remains an underexplored treasure trove for collectors and enthusiasts alike. She sees Alchemy of Matter as a window into the depth of experimentation and dialogue happening in the studios of the city.

This exhibition underscores Baroda’s continued relevance in the landscape of Indian contemporary art and positions it as a key player in global conversations around material and meaning in artistic practice.