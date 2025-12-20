Rabindranath Tagore's painting fetches record Rs 10.73 cr in AstaGuru auction

Rabindranath Tagore's 1937 masterpiece, From Across the Dark, has fetched the record amount for the artist at Rs 10.73 crore at AstaGuru's recently concluded Historic Masterpieces auction.

This artwork by Rabindranath Tagore gets auctioned for Rs 10.73 cr

The auction, running from December 14-17, registered 100 percent sell-out rate with all 87 lots sold, fetching a sale value of more than Rs 163.65 crore. The top lot at the auction was Tyeb Mehta's Untitled (Gesture) that sold for approximately Rs 53.54 crore.

Rabindranath's work reflects his deep engagement with themes of darkness, light, grief and consolation. "This work holds extraordinary historical and emotional resonance. Painted in June 1937 during the artist's final and most creatively sustained sojourn in Almora, it reflects the introspective, atmospheric style characteristic of his late period. The imagery, a solitary figure seated low in darkness and another reaching out from the shadows, embodies the psychological intensity of this phase, shaped by age, solitude, and long acquaintance with personal loss," the auction house said in a statement.