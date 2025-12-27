From red donkeys to vibrant art: Fernando Dávila’s colourful journey as a colourblind painter

When Fernando Dávila was 8 years old in Colombia, he failed a drawing class because he painted donkeys red.

There was a reason for that: He is colourblind.

All you need to be about Fernando Dávila

Now the 72-year-old Fernando is an established and respected artist whose vibrant paintings have been exhibited in South America, Europe and the United States.

“I have the most wonderful job in the world, which is painting every morning,” Fernando said from his studio in a Miami suburb. “To mix colours. To have joy to share with the world, that's really my passion.”

He started off painting only in black and white until he was around 30 years old because of his colourblindness, a congenital condition which makes it difficult for people to tell the difference between certain colours, particularly red and green, and shades of colour. There is no cure for the condition, which for Fernando also makes the colours pink, violet, turquoise and yellow-green confusing.

Since the mid-1980s, Fernando has painted in colour through the help of glasses developed by an ophthalmologist in New York, where Fernando was living at the time. One lens is transparent and the other is shaded red, and they help him discriminate between contrasting shades that normally blur together. With the lenses, he can see almost two-thirds of the colours, but without them he only sees around 40% of the colours.