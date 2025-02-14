Dalí in Delhi!

'The Hippies' series

A major highlight of the exhibition is ‘The Hippies’ series, offering a surrealist interpretation of cultural exchanges between the East and West in the 1970s. Inspired by Pierre Argillet’s trip to India during the peak of the hippie movement, Dalí’s etchings, like ‘Women in the Waves’ and ‘Corridors of Kathmandu’, reflect the spiritual quests that brought young Westerners to India and the fascination that Indian culture held for the world. "When my father travelled to India in 1970, he took many photographs, which he later showed to Dalí. Dalí viewed the hippie movement as a cultural bridge between East and West," explains Argillet.

In ‘The Hippies’, Dalí’s ‘language’ is seen through repeated use of golden halos, whirls and swirls, and quirky slender figures that transport the viewer and also affords a window into his visions. Argillet’s photographic documentation became the foundation for Dalí’s work. The series reflects Dalí’s interpretation of an era where mysticism, rebellion, and cultural exchange merged into a surreal dreamscape.

Today, in an increasingly globalised world, the ideals of love, peace, and cross-cultural appreciation remain just as relevant. "This idea was beautiful and created bonds between people who were very far away. There was a wish for understanding other cultures, an openness that particularly speaks to us now," says Argillet.