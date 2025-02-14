Dalí in Delhi!

Spindle-legged elephants, floating eyes, twisted human torsos, eyeballs dancing in a matrix of squiggles. These are the visions of Spanish artist Salvador Dalí. One of the most influential figures of art history, whose eccentricity and exhibitionism often got as much attention as his art, Dalí’s works are widely recognisable for their dreamlike yet bizarre juxtapositions of everyday objects—most famously, the melting watches in 'The Persistence of Memory' (1931). For the first time, India hosts a dedicated Dalí exhibition, ‘Dalí Comes to India’, presented by Bruno Art Group at the Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre. Featuring over 200 original sketches, etchings, and watercolours, the exhibition is curated by Christine Argillet, daughter of Dalí's publisher Pierre Argillet.
It offers a rare glimpse into the surrealist master's works, including his ‘The Hippies,’ ‘The Secret Poems of Apollinaire,’ and ‘Mythologie’ series from the Pierre Argillet collection. "I had no direct acquaintance with a museum or art gallery in India, so this exhibition came long after many others in various countries," says Argillet.
'The Hippies' series
A major highlight of the exhibition is ‘The Hippies’ series, offering a surrealist interpretation of cultural exchanges between the East and West in the 1970s. Inspired by Pierre Argillet’s trip to India during the peak of the hippie movement, Dalí’s etchings, like ‘Women in the Waves’ and ‘Corridors of Kathmandu’, reflect the spiritual quests that brought young Westerners to India and the fascination that Indian culture held for the world. "When my father travelled to India in 1970, he took many photographs, which he later showed to Dalí. Dalí viewed the hippie movement as a cultural bridge between East and West," explains Argillet.
In ‘The Hippies’, Dalí’s ‘language’ is seen through repeated use of golden halos, whirls and swirls, and quirky slender figures that transport the viewer and also affords a window into his visions. Argillet’s photographic documentation became the foundation for Dalí’s work. The series reflects Dalí’s interpretation of an era where mysticism, rebellion, and cultural exchange merged into a surreal dreamscape.
Today, in an increasingly globalised world, the ideals of love, peace, and cross-cultural appreciation remain just as relevant. "This idea was beautiful and created bonds between people who were very far away. There was a wish for understanding other cultures, an openness that particularly speaks to us now," says Argillet.
Classical myths reimagined
The Delhi exhibition also features etchings from Dalí’s ‘Mythologie’ series, a reinterpretation of Greek myths. Inspired by Jackson Pollock’s abstract expressionism, Dalí embraced controlled chaos, first splashing acid onto a copper plate, allowing chance to dictate the abstract foundation. Over these unpredictable forms, he meticulously etched figures from Greek mythology—Theseus and the Minotaur, Leda and the Swan, Pegasus, and Icarus—blending fate-driven randomness with precise classical drawing.
Dalí was also influenced by Freud’s theories on the subconscious, and his concept of “hasard objectif” or objective chance—was central to this process. The initial uncontrolled splash of acid acted as a spontaneous, unconscious foundation. From these abstract forms, Dalí allowed associations of ideas to emerge, ultimately giving birth to the intricate figurative drawings layered over them. “This technique was Dalí’s way of exploring destiny,” reveals Argillet. By fusing randomness with intention, he delved into the tension between fate and free will—an artistic philosophy that resonates with Indian perspectives on karma and destiny, making ‘Mythologie’ especially relevant in an Indian context.
In the digital age
Surrealism remains relevant today because of its freedom of expression and fluidity of meaning. Dalí’s work, often a mosaic of seemingly unrelated elements, mirrors modern-day life’s interconnected chaos. It plays with dreamlike distortions of reality, making it a movement that continues to captivate new generations.
“I believe young audiences will understand him even better because his ideas are inherently free. His method of superimposing various images, much like a mosaic, reflects the fragmented and layered reality we experience today.” With young audiences increasingly drawn to surrealism, Dalí’s work continues to thrive. “And the proof is the number of young visitors coming to see the art,” notes Christine Argillet.
By introducing Indian audiences to Dalí’s art, the exhibition bridges art, mythology, and cross-cultural dialogue. As surrealism continues to inspire new generations, Dalí’s work remains as relevant as ever, proving that imagination knows no boundaries.
‘Dalí Comes to India’ moves to Masarrat Gallery, Basement Floor, Savitri Cinema, Greater Kailash 2, from February 15 to March 16
This article is written by Adithi Reena Ajith