Sebastian Cortés captures the rich heritage of Chettinad in ‘Time Present, Time Past’ exhibition

When Sebastian Cortés, a fashion and lifestyle photographer from New York, relocated to India two decades ago, little did he imagine that he would go on to capture the country’s heritage through his distinctive photographic lens. His stunning portrayals of old homes in towns like Sidhpur and Puducherry tell stories of buried legacies. His latest exhibition, Time Present, Time Past, showcases works from the Chettinad series, along with photographs from Puducherry and Sidhpur. Indulge caught up with the photographer to dive into the details of the showcase. Excerpts…

What was the inspiration behind the project?

The inspiration came from my book on Puducherry. Several people living in Chettinad, who were working with UNESCO, had seen my book and suggested that I visit Chettinad because they felt my photographic style would be well-suited to the region. A French couple, who own a mansion there and work for UNESCO, offered to host me.

I’m fixated on the idea of heritage. I believe that there is a unique and beautiful architectural legacy that reflects both national pride and moments of economic prosperity. When the wealthy merchants of Chettinad became successful, they travelled, encountered different cultures, and brought back new influences, developing a taste for a particular kind of architecture. This was something I felt compelled to capture.

Chettinad is peculiar because the dimensions of these homes are enormous, almost palatial. The architecture blends elements of vastu, traditional temple designs, and European influences, incorporating European materials like Italian marble and columns imported from Italy. To me, it’s like an intricate orchestra of imagination, shaped by a worldly perspective. There is always a deeper layer of meaning and a story behind each image.