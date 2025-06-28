This brand new festival celebrates mirrors, not just as décor, but as design narratives

This event begins with a desire to shift how we look at mirrors — not just as objects of utility but as pieces of art that reflect culture, craftsmanship and history. A Festival of Mirrors by The Purple Turtles is a debut showcase of sculptural, handcrafted mirrors that celebrate heritage, form and function. “The idea was to curate mirrors that tell stories of where they come from, how they’re made and how they shape the spaces they occupy. This is about mir rors that g round, expand and accent — mirrors that hold more than a reflection; they hold character,” Radeesh Shetty, curator, begins.

Festival of Mirrors by The Purple Turtles debuts in Bengaluru this week