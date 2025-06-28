This brand new festival celebrates mirrors, not just as décor, but as design narratives

This event begins with a desire to shift how we look at mirrors — not just as objects of utility but as pieces of art that reflect culture, craftsmanship and history. A Festival of Mirrors by The Purple Turtles is a debut showcase of sculptural, handcrafted mirrors that celebrate heritage, form and function. “The idea was to curate mirrors that tell stories of where they come from, how they’re made and how they shape the spaces they occupy. This is about mir rors that g round, expand and accent — mirrors that hold more than a reflection; they hold character,” Radeesh Shetty, curator, begins.
Festival of Mirrors by The Purple Turtles debuts in Bengaluru this week
From carved wood and antique brass to contemporary shapes, each piece from this exhibit is steeped in craft and cultural memory. “The curation was led by a deep exploration of materiality and form, with heritage and symbolism woven throughout. We selected pieces with distressed textures, oxidised and shadowed silhouettes — all of which echo an India-modern aesthetics,” he shares.
Many of the mirrors in this collection are crafted using traditional techniques, for ms or motifs that evoke specific cultural references — like jharokha-style frames or arched profiles reminiscent of an Indian architecture. “From handcarving in mango or teak wood to metal overlay and patina work in brass — they’ve been made by artisans whose skills have been passed down through generations,” he reveals.
Mirror moment!
The spatial design was treated like a gallery — each mirror was given its own moment while also contributing to an overall visual harmony. “The variation in scale, silhouette and proportion was deliberate. We wanted to show that mirrors can be bold, quiet, playful or architectural — depending on their shape and setting. An oversized round mirror might create a sculptural statement in a hallway, while a smaller, intricately carved piece may serve as a meditative element in a reading corner,” he emphasises.
Mirrors were paired with complementary textures, wood consoles, metal vases and planters, crystal chandeliers and artefacts — to build context and invite interaction. “The idea was to let each mirror breathe, yet belong,” he concludes.
Entry free. June 25 to July 9, 10.30 am - 8 pm. At The Purple Turtles, Indiranagar.