Art exhibition ‘Harmony’ unveils in New Delhi in March

Gallery Silver Scapes unveils Harmony a landmark exhibition aimed to bridge artistic eras at New Delhi’s Bikaner House from March 16 to 20. This curated display places the pioneering Anita Roy Chowdhury alongside esteemed modern masters and vibrant contemporary voices.
Anita Roy Chowdhury’s art steals the show, with her canvases fuses Indian traditionalism with modernist practices. Her deep knowledge of nature and the capacity to stir profound emotional responses make her a visionary. Vikram Mayor, Art Director, Gallery Silver Scapes, writes of this late artist as “one of India's first women abstractionists” whose works were “both deeply personal and profoundly impactful”.En
The show is designed as a conversation between the past and the present, comprising works of Bimal Das Gupta, Ram Gopal Vijayvargiya, Ghulam Rasool Santosh, Francis Newton Souza, Jatin Das and Krishen Khanna, as well as contemporary artists like Thota Vaikuntam, Vinod Sharma, Shuvaprasanna Bhattacharjee, Ranbir Kaleka, Chandra Bhattacharjee and Manu Parekh.
Anita’s creative life started in Kolkata fostered by a vibrant cultural atmosphere and academic training at the Government College of Art & Crafts. Her work developed with spiritual motifs and Indian mythology interpreting her growing interest in the metaphysical aspects of life" Her recognition worldwide is shown by exhibitions in Kolkata, Mumbai, New York, London and Paris.
Entry free. March 16–20, 10 am onwards. At Bikander House, New Delhi