This solo show by Aparneet Mann examines the cost of urban growth

Artist Aparneet Mann is set to debut her solo exhibition, It’s a Jungle Out There, at Museo Camera, Gurugram, from March 20 to 23, 2025. Curated by Pragati Agarwal, the exhibition critically examines the effects of urbanisation on nature, using animal imagery to explore the displacement of wildlife amid expanding cityscapes.

Known for her thought-provoking art, Aparneet brings her experiences from Shantiniketan and international travels to her work, offering a compelling visual commentary on ecological and social themes.

The exhibition contrasts the beauty of natural ecosystems with the stark realities of urban development, prompting reflection on the growing tension between human progress and environmental sustainability. Alongside this, Aparneet will also present her Divine Feminine series, a collection celebrating the spiritual and transformative power of women.

From March 20–23, 2025. 11 am to 7 pm. At Museo Camera - Centre for the Photographic Arts, Gurugram