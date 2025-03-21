Orthopaedic surgeons come together to display their artistic side at this art exhibition in Kolkata

Experience the creativity of ten orthopaedic surgeons as they display their best captures at the photography exhibition called Imaging Orthopods. With over ten surgeons participating and 80 photographs on display, the exhibition is up till March 23, 2025 at the Birla Academy of Art and Culture.

With a keen eye for detail not only in their profession but also outside of it, they have captured frames which reflect their minute observations on nature, human life, everyday life and more.

Participating surgeons include Late Dr Gautam Basu , Dr. Indrajit Sardar, Dr. Aniruddha Kirtania, Dr. Bhaskar Das, Dr. Arnab Kundu, Dr. Kunal Sengupta, Dr. Chinmay Nath, Dr. Abhijit Sarbadhikary, Dr Moloy Mondal and Dr Debasish Chatterjee. The exhibition also contributes towards philanthropic causes along with showcasing the artistic side of these experienced medical professionals.