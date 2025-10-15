Sound artistes gathered with audio works and presented listening as a form of ecological and emotional care in the Delhi edition of The Listening Biennial

‘Third listening’

Curated by Alecia Neo, Brandon LaBelle, Soledad García Saavedra, and Suvani Suri, the Delhi programme of The Listening Biennial 2025, in its third edition, recognises the concept of the ‘Third Listening’.

The curatorial note describes ‘Third Listening’ as “a form of interstitial listening intent on sensing and staying with the differential urgencies spanning cultural and material worlds.”

On the other hand, Suri, who is an artist herself, says, “‘Third Listening’ is thinking about the relational capacity of sound to produce a third space — something between the self and another. It’s about how we listen to something which is not fully knowable or graspable.” She speaks of the show as “a site of relational encounters,” where sound is a way to hold together seemingly disparate worlds — of oneself and others.

The show features around 34 artworks by 27 artists as a part of the global Biennial, says the curator. These are distributed across seven “rooms” (or listening zones).

While talking about the selection of art pieces exhibited at the Biennial, she adds, “I looked at how works speak to one another,” giving the example of two pieces that highlighted songs remembered from different sites of labour and protest. “There are pieces about histories in Kashmir, alongside works about sites in between antiquity and modernity in Egypt, and a piece that pertain to Sufi shrines in Sri Lanka, and Ladakhi myths.”

“There’s a room that thinks through swaying, air and intertidal landscapes; a room that holds questions of home, belonging, migration and labour; and a room that looks at resounds with the resonance of cities, peripheries and forgotten places,” Suri says referring to the installations at the exhibition.