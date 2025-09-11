Wildlife meets art in Virenpratap Singh Bhaika’s Tyger Tyger Burning Bright

This September, the India Habitat Centre will showcase Tyger Tyger Burning Bright, a solo exhibition by artist Virenpratap Singh Bhaika, curated by celebrated art historian Dr. Alka Pande. The exhibtion, opening on 13 September 2025 at the Open Palm Court Gallery and running until 18 September, brings together paintings, film and sketchbooks in a vibrant reflection on wildlife, conservation and coexistence.
On view are 15 paintings, a 30-minute film titled Roar and Resilience and the artist’s sketchbooks, which offer a peek into his creative journey. Bhaika’s work blends painting, collage and mixed media, balancing careful detail with playful experimentation. At its core in his fascination with India’s jungles, especially the tiger and the delicate question of how humans and wildlife can share space.
Currently a Fine Art Scholar at Harrow School, UK, Bhaika has spent time in India’s national parks, volunteered in Namibia and Tadoba on conservation projects and learned from the Gond communities of central India. These experiences, layered into his art, have shaped his approach. “At first, I sketched tigers and elephants with an eye for accuracy,” he says. “Now I focus on the fragile balance between cities and jungles, often through collage—bringing together radically different figures, like a tiger and an excavator.”
The spirit of contrast runs throughout his work. Recent paintings and collages set tigers against flames, machines and fractured landscapes, creating images that are striking and thought-provoking. For curator Dr. Alka Pande, these contrasts lie at the heart of his practice: “The tiger and the excavator, the village and the forest, myth and modernity—his art is not just about wildlife, but about the ways we negotiate our shared existence on this fragile planet.”
The exhibition spans four strands of Bhaika’s practice. Works inspired by his own documentary on tiger conservation pair beauty with destruction. Acrylic collages capture the vitality of India’s jungles. Gond-inspired pieces bring indigenous traditions into dialogue with contemporary art, joined by three works from Japani Shyam, daughter of Gond master Jangarh Singh Shyam. Another set of works looks outward, reinterpreting Italian classical art and American modernism through ecological themes.
A highlight beyond the gallery walls is a public Zoom discussion on 14 September 2025, where Bhaika will join students to talk about human-animal conflict and ways forward for coexistence.
With its mix of painting, film and dialogue, Tyger Tyger Burning Bright makes conservation personal. It invites viewers not just to admire the tiger, but to rethink their own place in nature’s story.
Entry free. September 13–18, 11 am–7 pm. At India Habitat Centre, Open Palm Court Gallery, New Delhi.