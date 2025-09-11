Wildlife meets art in Virenpratap Singh Bhaika’s Tyger Tyger Burning Bright

Currently a Fine Art Scholar at Harrow School, UK, Bhaika has spent time in India’s national parks, volunteered in Namibia and Tadoba on conservation projects and learned from the Gond communities of central India. These experiences, layered into his art, have shaped his approach. “At first, I sketched tigers and elephants with an eye for accuracy,” he says. “Now I focus on the fragile balance between cities and jungles, often through collage—bringing together radically different figures, like a tiger and an excavator.”

The spirit of contrast runs throughout his work. Recent paintings and collages set tigers against flames, machines and fractured landscapes, creating images that are striking and thought-provoking. For curator Dr. Alka Pande, these contrasts lie at the heart of his practice: “The tiger and the excavator, the village and the forest, myth and modernity—his art is not just about wildlife, but about the ways we negotiate our shared existence on this fragile planet.”