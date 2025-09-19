Art Exhibition: The Past of Plants

As told by Rashmimala, the institution also has a vast collection of plant pollen samples. “Before this, I had never seen pollen through an institutional microscope. Each species of plant has a unique pollen shape — like faces for us humans. Scientists can identify them instantly,” she notes.

The painter was particularly amazed to discover the ample records of history a tiny pollen grain could contain. “Pollen can carry information for more than 20,000 years,” she remarks. “It not only tells you about the plant it belongs to, but also about the environment, the climate, and the changes it went through. It’s almost like DNA.”

About Amaranthus

Amaranthus, a group of more than 50 species which make up the genus of annual or short-lived perennial plants collectively known as amaranths, is the subject of Rashmimala’s works. Some paintings are based on plant prints she collected during the residency. A geographic coordinate, indicating the exact location of the plant, has been mentioned in one corner of each painting.

In other works, she uses a book-like format, placing together the print of a plant, the actual dried specimen, and her drawing of it. “That way, the viewer can see the same plant in three forms, much like the information you find in a herbarium sheet,” she says.

Her larger installations include paintings on silk using indigo and cyanotype, with impressions of Amaranthus plants and pollen forms. The circular white motifs scattered across the surface are inspired by microscopic images of pollen.

Another set of works uses eco-printing, where leaves and flowers are tied to cloth and boiled with natural mordants. The plants release tannin, leaving behind traced imprints.