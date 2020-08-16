Knock! Knock! created by Japanese illustrator Kaori Takahashi and published in Korea by Borim Press is an unusual and charming book that opens out to form the floors of an apartment building. The presentation will focus on the form and content of the book: on ‘book architecture’ as well as the multifaceted depiction of an apartment.

Tara Books founder, Gita Wolf will speak on how the idea for the book came about, while illustrator Kaori Takahashi narrates how she created the unusual format for the book; Korean publisher Borim Press speaks on how the book was received in the country and students from the InKo Centre reflect on how this book relates with other books for children.

On August 19, 6 pm onwards. Watch it on the official YouTube channel of Tara Books.