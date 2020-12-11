Poet and author Sabarna Roy launched his new book Etchings of the First Quarter of 2020, a novella and a poem cycle.

“The poem cycle is an anthology of 20 sharp-edged poems that excite and thrill the readers as one is encapsulated in the whirlwind of the confrontations between the poet and his alter-ego”, says Roy, who has published six acclaimed books and is the recipient of multiple literary awards including Literoma Laureate Award in 2019 and Literoma Star Achiever Award 2020 among others.

The novella is an evolving dialogue between a step-father and a step-daughter, and in the foreground, it is a dissection of ideas pivoted around dualism of human life by discussing literary characters like Lolita, Humbert Humbert, Anna Karenina, and Nikhilesh; thought-leaders like Hegel, Marx, and Heisenberg; political phenomena like the Bolshevik Revolution; schizophrenia, love as an idea, and the secret love story of T S Eliot; and ecological phenomena like marine conservation, and all of have been written in a unique way - almost as if we are engaged in a conversation with the author, to make us realize the plurality of life and accepting it to find peace and harmony in life.