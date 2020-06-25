Sex and Vanity, Kevin Kwan

Singaporean novelist Kevin Kwan, the man behind the bestseller Crazy Rich Asians brings out his latest, Sex and Vanity. Lucie is spending the weekend in East Hampton with her fiance, but is surprised by a visit from an old flame. The novel follows her attempt to navigate her feelings about the two men in her life, and is set against the backdrop of the glitzy Chinese-American society.

Launches June 30 onwards. Rs 491 on Kindle

Daddy’s Girls, Danielle Steel

Romance novelist Danielle Steel’s latest book, Daddy’s Girls, is a heartwarming family saga. Three sisters, Kate, Gemma and Caroline Tucker, have been brought up single handedly by their father, after their mother vanished under mysterious circumstances. But soon, a tragedy strikes and some hidden secrets are revealed that test the family’s bond.

Rs 225 on Kindle



Happy Inside, Michelle Ogundehin

Written by British interior designer Michelle Ogundehin, Happy Inside: How to Harness the Power of Home for Health and Happiness, is a must-read for the lockdown. The comprehensive guide covers topics such as how to create more light and space for better sleep, how to decorate to promote joy and the definitive capsule kitchen kit.

Rs 981 on Kindle

Fair Warning, Michael Connelly

American fiction writer Michael Connelly’s latest novel, Fair Warning, is a gripping crime thriller. The novel follows Jack McEvoy, a crime reporter who has a knack of finding killers. But after a date, the cops come knocking on his door and accuse him of a murder he didn’t commit. Using his investivate skills, Jack has to prove himself innocent.

Rs 707 on Kindle

The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

The Vanishing Half by American author Brit Bennett has been called the Most Anticipated Book of 2020 by Oprah Magazine. This novel of race and identity follows the Vignes, identical twin sisters, who live in a small, southern black community. While one lives in the small down with her black daughter, the other passes for white and marries a man who knows nothing about her past.

Rs 410 on Kindle



Hideaway, Nora Robters

The queen of romance, Nora Robters is back with a new novel, Hideaway. The book follows Caitlyn Sullivan, a child actress who hails from a family that’s considered Hollywood Royalty. An innocent game of hide and seek goes awry, and thus begins this tale of betrayal and vengeance, set against the backdrop of glitz and glamour.

Rs 301 on Kindle

28 Summers, Elin Hilderbrand

Elin Hilderbrand, dubbed the queen of the summer beach read, brings out her latest 28 Summers. The novel is about Mallory Blessing, a woman on her deathbed and Jake McCloud, whose wife is running for president. The two have had a secret affair that lasts decades and the book explores how it affects their families and future.

Rs 410 on Kindle



Pizza Girl, Jean Kyoung Frazier

Pizza Girl by Jean Kyoung Frazier is about a pregnant young girl who delivers pizzas in LA, who is also trying to get over the death of her father. She befriends a stay-at-home mother new to the neighbourhood. The book chronicles the relationship of these two women at different stages in their lives.

Rs 1,187 on Kindle

Firing Point, Mike Maden

Author Mike Maden has been expanding the Jack Ryan series (now a popular TV show starring John Krasinski) after the death of author Tom Clancy. The latest book is titled Firing Point, which follows Ryan who is out to take revenge for the death of an old friend, but gets involved in an international conspiracy.

Rs 1,373 on Kindle

Death in Her Hands, Ottessa Moshfegh

Death in Her Hands, the latest novel by Ottessa Moshfegh, is a twisted and eccentric murder mystery. On a walk in the woods, the protagonist comes across a handwritten note about the murder of a girl named Magda, but there is no dead body. The plot, that is a blend of horror, suspense, and black comedy, unravels some unsettling secrets.

Rs 491 on Kindle