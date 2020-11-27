Must read: five books that offer a glimpse into the life of Princess Diana

With the life of Diana, Princess of Wales back in the spotlight, thanks to the fourth season of The Crown on Netflix, here are five books to read to get to know the icon better…

Diana: Her True Story — In Her Own Words

Get a look into the life of Diana in her own words, as the title indicates. Recorded by biographer Andrew Morton, the book reveals many details about the late princess, her childhood, her marriage and more.

Remembering Diana: A Life in Photographs

The princess was as beautiful as she was kind and strong and this book presents 100 stunning images of her. It also has quotes about her from people who knew her well, like Elton John and the late Mother Teresa.

Portraits of a Princess: Travels With Diana

In this book, her private secretary Patrick Jephson offers anecdotes and insights into the princess’s travels across the world. It also has photographs of Diana from her various trips to Asia, Africa and beyond.

A Dress for Diana

Written by the designers of Diana’s iconic wedding dress, David Emmanuel and Elizabeth Emmanuel, A Dress for Diana takes an in-depth look at the gown.

Dressing Diana

Featuring photographs by Tim Graham, Dressing Diana traces the style evolution of the late princess from the time she started her royal life. It also includes insights by fashion journalist Tamsin Blanchard.

