The first three months of 2021 hold a lot of promise for book lovers. Later this month, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Unfinished is expected to drop, and in March, one can look forward to reading about the life of Hollywood icon Sharon Stone. Here are the five book launches on our radar for the next three months….

The Beauty of Living Twice - Sharon Stone

The iconic star talks about the stroke that changed her life forever, the efforts she put into rebuilding her life, and the friendships and other relationships that helped her cope with the event, in this much-anticipated novel. She also touches upon her troubled childhood and her journey to stardom. Expected March 20, 2021.

Klara and The Sun - Kazuo Ishiguro

Nobel laureate Kazuo Ishiguro’s new novel revolves around Klara, an ‘artificial friend’ who from her position in a shop, carefully observes the behaviour of everyone who enters the shop and passes by on the road outside. It is a tale that seeks to answer the question ‘What does it mean to love?’ Expected March 2, 2021

Unfinished - Priyanka Chopra Jonas

This book takes you from Priyanka Chopra’s childhood in India to her life in Hollywood. The book details her path to success, from entering the Miss India pageant, setting foot in the Hindi film industry and her debut in American television. From the highs to the lows to the challenges she faced, this book has it all. Expected January 19, 2021

The Last Queen - Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni

Bestselling author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni’s latest novel, The Last Queen, takes a deep dive into one of the most bravest but lesser known queens of India, Jindan Kaur. Jindan was a commoner, the daughter of the royal kennel keeper, who married Maharaja Ranjit Singh. His last and youngest queen, she was considered his favourite and went on to become a warrior. Expected January 2021

The Sanatorium - Sarah Pearse

Set in a luxury hotel high in the Swiss Alps, this book follows Elin, a detective on a career break. She is on holiday at the hotel where her brother and his fiance are hosting a celebration to mark the occasion. But she is forced out of her sabbatical when her soon-to-be sister-in-law goes missing. With snowstorms and avalanches closing off all access to and from the hotel, Elin must work quickly to solve the mystery. Expected February 2, 2021