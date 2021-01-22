This year, the Jaipur Literature Festival, as expected, will be held virtually across 10 days. Currently in its 14th edition, the festival as always is expected to feature a line-up of noteworthy authors from across the world, besides politicians, celebrities and other cultural icons. The event will cover topics such as technology, and artificial intelligence, politics, history, environment, climate change, mental health, economics, translations, poetry, music, food and travel.

“It's been a joyous challenge to work on the programming for Jaipur Literature Festival 2021. We look at our transformative times and try to understand the future through the lens of the present and the past. Our hybrid digital outreach has opened up a new universe of possibilities. I’m excited at having Italian astrophysicist and writer Carlo Rovelli in conversation with Professor Priyamvada Natarajan, on Nagarjuna, Sunyata, and Stardust. Winner of the 2020 Booker prize, Douglas Stuart, speaks of his award-winning debut novel. We rediscover Emperor Ashoka’s ancient edicts through music with T.M. Krishna,” says Namita Gokhale, author and festival co-director.

Also expected are American linguist, philosopher, cognitive scientist, historian, social critic, and political activist Noam Chomsky who will be in conversation with journalist Sreenivasan Jain, award-winning Irish writer Colm Tóibín who will talk about his writing process and career and Marina Wheeler, a Queen’s Counsel in England, who will talk about her mother’s trauma and struggles during the partition of India in 1947.