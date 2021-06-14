Defence personnel-turned-social activist Sunil Sihag Gora donned the hat of an author with his novella – Day Turns Dark that leaves you with a vital question - hearts are meant to be broken but can they forge new relationships? Published by Write India Publishers, Ahmedabad, the book is a story about young love, stolen dreams, moralities and sacrifices and ranked first in Amazon's movers and shakers category & ranked second in the hot new release category on the launch day. Rajasthan based Sunil, who is also into screenplay writing takes us through the novella and also tells us about its potential of being adapted on the screen. Excerpts:

What inspired you to one down a fiction novel Day Turns Dark?

There is always a story beneath the story and my story is that I began writing ‘Day Turns Dark: A Tale of Unrequited Love Story’ from scribbles of my strengths & weaknesses, beliefs & judgments, fears & demons and especially from regrets & failures of my life. Writing Day Turns Dark itself was a promise of transformation to me. Besides my personal experiences, I drew inspiration from dreams. I keep a dream journal that is a key to remembering dreams and the core of my writing. I let my imagination run wild till I get satisfied to bring it on-page. I trust myself to find everything along the way; I find ideas flow best when writing. I am still surprised that a novel came from me.

The other source of writing the book is 90`s Hindi films romantic songs. There is always a song in my mind. It is somewhat like Wordsworth`s ideas of poetry. Music evokes the spontaneous overflow of powerful feelings in me. My habit of reading movie scripts & the work of other writers, especially Chetan Bhagat's novels, hugely inspired me to pen down my debut romantic novel DTD. My family & friends are the other sources of inspiration. They always show confidence in my capabilities.

Tell us about the storyline of the book?

Day Turns Dark is a story of a tenacious young cricketer`s quest to overcome his obsession with guilt. He blames himself for the incident that changes his life and confronts the real-world consequences of his deeds. He is quite brilliant but his impulsive behaviour entangles him in the complexities of life. He finds himself racked with confusion and disgust for what he has done. His efforts to let go of guilt and how to hang on with his heart promise endless feels, tears, and plenty of nuanced emotional scenes in the story.

The story starts with the protagonist Nitin`s dramatic fall in love with his classmate Herleen. The culmination of their love affair brings tragedy, twist and thrill in the story when his ambition to become a doctor, his love for cricket and his commitment to Herleen undermine his grandmother who brought him up.

Where did you draw inspiration for the characters?

Characters in Day Turns Dark are neither fictional nor real as they are a blend of both. I drew my characters from the people whom I know but I don`t craft them as they are in real life. As a writer, I need to know my character`s internal motives, external influences & their treasured memories. it's my duty to paint them with my own brush and bright colors by distorting them, refining them till they fit into my story. Mansi is an epitome of such a type of multi-dimensional character in my novel.

Human vulnerability is the other source of my inspiration. I want characters to dictate the action. I assign less conversation & more action to my characters. They capture the essence of life in my stories. I always look for ways to stand out, I do try to startle & entertain readers by diving deeper into the character's emotional depths. As a writer I enter into darker territory of human psychology to acquire a deeper layer of empathy and meaning.

My profound interest in human psychology & the careful observation of human behaviour adds values to my writing. The protagonist of my novel Nitin & Herleen are truly representatives of individuals whom we encounter in our daily life.

Inspiration comes when one starts believing in oneself. I read voraciously award-winning Hollywood movies scripts, over time I have learned to trust my character development ability. I always know what traits to give a character and when to put down their mask to thrill the readers. My characters are always soaked in realism. I give them hope, pain & crush their spirit, only to raise it back up to surprise my readers.

Since you are also into screenplay writing, have you written it keeping the screenplay adaptation in mind?

The adaptation is the ultimate high-wire act for every book writer. A book & its adaptation truly make a writer's dream come true. I wish to get a wider readership of my book Day Turns Dark like all other writers & nothing else than adaptation can give broad readership/viewers & access to my dramatic work. I always dreamt to be a successful screenplay writer & it is in my heart of hearts seeing my book on the silver screen. It would be immature to share that I have already pitched my book to a producer. They found my synopsis & plot intriguing and asked me for a full script of the story. Fingers are crossed, let's see what happens in future.

What is next after Day Turns Dark?

Presently I am promoting my book on digital platforms & social media aggressively. Besides the book promotion I managed to complete the first draft of my next story that is based on a true event. It is a political drama that raised the issue of environmental injustice & social struggle of rural people. The story reveals how politicians can go so mean & low to serve their agenda & how citizens remain tongue-tied till a man raises his voice against injustice. The passionate love affair of a young bureaucrat makes it a completely entertaining story.