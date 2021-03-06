Infinite Country by Patricia Engel

Genre: Literary fiction

At the beginning of the new millennium, Elena and Mauro are teenagers completely in love with each other, in Bogota, Columbia. They soon have a baby girl. But looking after a family in violence-torn Bogota is no joke and so they move to America in search of better jobs and more money. As their tourist visa expires, they begin to live a life as undocumented immigrants, constantly watching their back, even as their family expands. When Mauro is caught by authorities and deported, Elena is forced to make a choice that will give them a better life, but might tear the family apart.

Last Call: A True Story of Love, Lust, and Murder in Queer New York by Elon Green

Genre: True crime

In this true crime novel, author Elon Green offers a closer look at the murders of The Last Call Killer. Bland and inconspicuous, he was a male nurse, who attacked and killed gay men in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Though the crimes were gruesome, factors like the victims' sexuality, the AIDS epidemic at the time and an unfathomable number of other murders, this serial killer was overlooked and forgotten. The book takes readers through the murders and the 10+ year search to find him.

Her Dark Lies by J.T. Ellison

Genre: Mystery

Isle Isola in the cool blue waters off the Italian coast is the most picturesque location for a wedding. As budding artist Claire Hunter prepares for her wedding to Jack Compton, at the sprawling mansion, owned by his wealthy family, on a clifftop, things slowly start to take a turn. Skeletal remains are discovered, there are menacing texts, Claire’s wedding dress is ruined and the mystery surrounding Jack’s first wife complicates things further. However, when the isle is faced with an unexpected storm cutting off communication with the outside world, things quickly get a lot worse.

Float Plan by Trish Doller

Genre: Romance

Overwhelmed by grief after the death of her fiancé, Anna has completely forgotten about an upcoming trip they had planned together. When she is faced with the cruel reminder of all she has lost, Anna decides to go on the trip - a voyage on their sailboat - anyway. After facing a terrifying night of sailing, she hired Keane, a professional sailor, to help her. It soon becomes clear that Keane is also facing a different sort of loss and the two actually have a lot in common. As the voyage progresses, the two realise that it’s never too late to change your life and future.

Klara and The Sun - Kazuo Ishiguro

Genre: Science fiction

Nobel laureate Kazuo Ishiguro’s new novel revolves around Klara, an ‘artificial friend’ who from her position in a shop, carefully observes the behaviour of everyone who enters the shop and passes by on the road outside. It is a tale that seeks to answer the question ‘What does it mean to love?’

