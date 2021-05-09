Bangladeshi writer and activist Taslima Nasrin has revealed on social media that she has tested positive for Covid-19. The writer who is reportedly in Delhi at the moment, shared that she had only stepped out once in the past year, to receive the first dose of her vaccine, and had isolated herself completely with her cat

"I haven't stepped out of my home for more than a year. Didn't allow anyone to enter my home. i was alone with a cat. And then i caught covid-19. Wish I knew how caught it," Nasrin wrote on Twitter.

On Facebook, she shared an elaborate post where she revealed that she had been doing all her chores herself and had no domestic help. "I've always been very unlucky. Hey, I have been alone in the house since March of last year, an indoor cat companion, didn't step out anywhere, didn't let anyone into the house, cooked, cooked, scraped, wiped clothes, raw broom, did everything alone, what is the benefit? Nothing. Covid happened right. Only went out for an hour once a year, yet two months ago, to get the first dose of tika. May have survived the trip because that dose created some antibodies," she wrote.

Last year, during an interview with Indulge, the writer expressed her anxieties about the pandemic that has taken the world by storm. “Today, more than 75,000 people have died, and more than 1 million people have been infected in the world — this is a fear of something very real. Humanity might even go extinct," she said.

"But this is real — the whole world is in lockdown. It is so unimaginable and unbelievable, that we don‘t know how long we have to stay in isolation. Humans are social beings, but now we need to have social distancing," she had added.