Have a great story? With TNIE's Summer Stories Contest you could be a published author this summer

Do you have a story to tell? The New Indian Express invites entries from budding authors who want to get their work out there.

Is there a story brewing in your head? Well, as the summer holidays are finally here, this is the perfect time to bring those ideas to life. With The New Indian Express and Edex Live's Summer Stories Contest, here’s your chance to let your creative juices flow. Exclusively aimed at school students under the age of 15, this is the ideal opportunity for budding authors to get their their stories out there. Interested students can send their entries to bookwormjr.edex@gmail.com by May 23.

If the above opportunity seems interesting to you, make sure you grab a pen and notebook and finally jot down that story you’ve always had in the back of your head. The Summer Stories contest welcomes all genres of fiction. So anyone who’s tried their hand at creative writing is welcome to try their hand at it. We all have a beautiful story waiting come to life. Let this be your chance to weave the perfect little tale together. The best stories will be curated, edited, illustrated and published as a book!

That's right. We're giving you a book deal!

Please note that as much as we love a good yarn, we're keeping the stories to a word limit of 2000 words and under. Send us your entries with your full name, school name, class and a recent picture of yours. If you have pictures of original drawings or illustrations to go with your story, you can send us those as well.

This competition has been curated and hosted on edexworks - our brand-new activity and workshop segment for school students. You can check out all the details at www.edexlive.com/edexworks

For any queries or questions, contact: 9995430388