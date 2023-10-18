Fr John Neelankavil: The ‘father’ of libraries

Libraries are no longer just places to borrow books or laze around. They have evolved into places where people can connect and, perhaps, spend long hours without turning a single page. Taking the forms of a gathering spot, a literature cafe, socio-cultural hub, the culture of contemporary libraries, which are more prominent in the West, have gained traction in Kerala as well.

Since 2003, Fr John Neelankavil CMI has been spearheading the mission of setting up contemporary libraries, a space that significantly impacts the overall experience of users. “I concentrate on space designing and modernising the library,” he says.

“It’s beyond books and racks now; the library has become an environment. The planning of library architecture is all about creating that environment in which everybody finds their space.” While doing a master’s in library science in Madurai, Fr John never realised his passion. He found his calling during the construction of Dharmaram Vidya Kshetram (DVK) in Bengaluru, where he currently serves as a librarian.

“After completing my master’s, I got the job at DVK. By that time, the structural planning and engineering were done. However, I had an urge to contribute to the design part,” he recalls. “Initially, the idea was just to enhance a place where I would be working soon. As part of the planning, I visited over 50 libraries and suggested over 60 aspects and utilities that can be included. Though they didn’t accept all of the ideas, at least 40 features were implemented.”

It’s been 20 years since his maiden attempt. Thereon, Fr John has worked on 80 libraries across India. Calcutta Morning Star Library, St Thomas College in Thrissur, St Joseph’s College in Irinjalakuda, BCM and CMS colleges in Kottayam, SB College in Changanacherry, Kozhikode Providence College, and Rajagiri College in Ernakulam are some of the notable modernising projects he has done so far.

Recently, St Thomas College in Thrissur received NAAC A++ accreditation, and the library design played a key role in the achievement. The five-storey building on 42,000 sq.ft has a retractable automated gate similar to metro stations, silent and non-silent zones, access to the digital library, a scan desk, and more. In Rajagiri College, a 26ft book pillar – ‘Tower of Wisdom’ – welcomes visitors. Thirty-six foundational books, including the Constitution of India, the Quran, the Bhagavad Gita, the Holy Bible, constitute the pillar. Greenery, ample ventilation, and natural light give the renewed space, embellished with traditional artifacts of Kerala, a unique ambiance.

Beyond books

The paradigm of a library building has shifted, notes Fr John. “There is more focus on people,” he says. “The space is designed according to its occupants. For degree and postgraduate students, since their learning format is collaborative, a cubicle that supports the system is built. Whereas for PhD students, solitude helps, so a quaint and serene ambience is used.” The space has to be inviting, Fr John adds. “In most of the libraries built in educational institutions, the design aesthetics are aligned with what the current generation prefers. It should have a mall-like effect, features that resonate with the serenity of a resort, or an ashram-like setup that encourages one to spend long hours with a book, or a sacred place that inspires students to study,” he explains.

Student-friendly structure

For Fr John, library design is not about grandeur. His priority is making it compact and student-friendly. “I have included stairway steps as part of seating arrangements in many libraries. It’s common to see students sitting on steps and interacting,” he adds. The other unconventional feature, which goes against the concept of pin-drop silence within the library, is the formation of small meeting rooms, research labs, and tutoring rooms within the space. Making libraries more nature-friendly is another area Fr John focuses on.

“Some of the libraries have an aquatic ecosystem, balconies, abundant natural light, greenery, and more. As a result, the libraries, which had hardly 50 students, now get a footfall of 300 and more,” he says.

Facilitating a cafe inside a library can work wonders. Fr John showed it with his library in St Thomas College.

“The library is a place where a lot of ideation and creativity happens,” he says. “Some people need a caffeine kick to boost creativity. I believe an idea can lose steam by the time a person goes out to have a fix. Instead, a facility within the space ensures there is no disruption to the flow of ideation.”

