Lithuanian poet Eugenijus Ališanka’s journey across borders and myths

Visiting India for the first time, Lithuanian poet Eugenijus Ališanka brought a unique voice shaped by exile, history and a deep connection to mythology, to Chair Poetry Evenings that was held in Kolkata. The festival was back with its seventh edition, celebrating the power of verse, featuring poets from 12 countries and 15 languages. Born in Siberia to exiled Lithuanians, Eugenijus’s journey from mathematics to poetry reflects his quest for meaning beyond equations. In conversation with Indulge, Eugenijus shares his reflections on poetry’s role in a complex world, his connection to Eastern European literary traditions, and the universal language of storytelling.