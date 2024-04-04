Beat the blues as Jaspreet Singh makes Hyderabad have the biggest of laughs

Jaspreet Singh taps into a universal resonance, always in awe of a spectrum of emotions to add more life to his storytelling. His remedies for recharging include immersing in music and disconnecting from online media. The stand-up comedian continues highlighting his sources of inspiration. For example, his latest set, With Love, Jaspreet, sets a definition of creation and inclusivity, inviting everyone into a balanced exploration of life. The transition from a dedicated engineer to a comedian underscores his staunch love for the platform, where the raw medium of humour meets instant feedback and fuels his aims. Letting us in on his set, he tells us, “This is my third tour in the last seven years of touring. It is different from the previous tours because it revolves around my observations about people. This show is also about my relationships with the people I love. All of it will be portrayed through the anecdotes and stories that I find interesting to share.”

Excerpts from our chat:

You’ve been described as not just a comedian but a storyteller whose humour awakens mundane situations. What is it about the art form that keeps you going?

I have worked as an engineer for seven years, but I have been doing comedy for longer. The love for the stage is my only drive. I have evolved with the stage. I was not a storyteller in the beginning but a punchline comedian, who slowly started using that skill in the longer stories. I find this art form very raw and honest. Even as a kid, I loved it when people laughed at my words. The same kid inside me motivates my present being to get on stage and try all things funny.

Do you have any go-to jokes or personal mantras that help lift your spirits on tougher days?

Sometimes, I let the tough days win. You have to feel everything to be able to talk about everything. We can just try to make it a better day. My go-to hobby is listening to all kinds of music depending on my mood and vibe. Otherwise, there is plenty of content to scroll if you want to disconnect from reality.

Is there a particular theme or topic you find most rewarding?

Family stories! I think those are the ones which make you feel that despite everything, we are innately connected by similar nature, thoughts, and values. Additionally, a lot of fun happens when I talk about things I dislike about the same.

What lifestyle choices would you let go of and/or pick up?

I want to let go of my time spent on Instagram; it’s an addiction, and a useless one at that. I want to watch some content and put out mine, but then, three hours of my time are already gone because of the amount of time I spend on the app. I also want to work out regularly or play a sport.

Looking ahead, is there an aspect of your background you haven’t yet explored in your comedy but plan to?

Surely! I don’t think I have talked about even five per cent of my life on stage. But again, you don’t have your entire memory at the tips. I want to be able to share all my insecurities on stage.

Tickets start at `499 upwards. April 5, 5 pm.

At KLN Prasad Auditorium, Lakdikapul.