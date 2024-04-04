Hyderabad's dearest comedian, Saikiran is on a roll!

The pandemic was a plot twist Saikiran didn’t see coming, but it made him write some of his best materials. His satire lasts longer than our memes as he embodies the spirit of modern-day comedy while adapting, growing and forever chasing that classic, eternal chuckle. After his set, Rolling New Jokes, which was tested in small, intimate settings, the comedian will also be delivering his upcoming show, Saikiran Tours & Travails. Opening up about the latter, he tells us, “It is around the theme of travel. I have some hilarious stories and observations from the various places I have visited. It will be great fun for anyone who has ever put wanderlust in their Instagram bio and even more fun for people who laugh at them.” Ahead of Saikiran Tours & Travails, he tells us how his approach to comedy has become even more responsive, particularly in the digital age. All that said, the defining moment in his career remains his meaningful digital pivot during the pandemic.

Could you share a specific instance where feedback led to a significant change in your material?

My current touring show, Saikiran Checks In began as a simple show sharing a few funny experiences in fancy hotels. During the trial shows, audience responses made me turn it into a more meaningful show about being middle class amidst a growing economy and changing cultural values.

Are there any emerging formats or themes that you think will become more prominent in comedy?

It does not matter what is the theme or format as long as the performer is honest and earnest and the audience connects to it emotionally or intellectually — hopefully both; it should work.

Is there anything about comedy you wish you had known early in your career?

No, even if I had known something earlier, I wouldn’t have had the experience to understand and appreciate it. Information keeps coming at you all the time, you can process it into knowledge only when you are ready; you can’t hasten it.

What do you consider your biggest milestone or turning point?

The biggest milestone is the massive virality of the Dark Skin video. But, the real turning point was the pandemic that forced me to move out of my comfort zone and put out some 250+ monologue reels over two years. It made me write more about subjects I wouldn’t have considered earlier and brought me a wider audience.

