Join Shankar Chugani for a night of laughter and reflection at his latest show, Monkey Business, in Hyderabad

Shankar Chugani discovered stand-up comedy when he first moved to Bengaluru and started working in tech support. During his time in tech support, he immersed himself in watching stand-up routines, which eventually led him to take the stage himself. Presented by Buzz Kya Entertainment, his latest show, Monkey Business, promises to be a hit in Hyderabad. “ It’s been more than 10 years since I started doing stand-up in Bengaluru,” he reflects. Four years into his comedy journey, his participation in Comicstaan catapulted him into the limelight, drawing audiences to his live shows.

Known for his unique blend of observational comedy, absurd humour, and clever wordplay, Shankar’s comedy resonates with a wide audience. “I write down a thought that seems funny and then try to figure out why it is funny to me,” he explains. His approach focuses on brevity, striving to convey humour with the fewest words possible. “I try to say the punchline with the shortest number of words I can use,” he adds.

Like many comedians, Shankar initially struggled with stage fright and anxiety when jokes didn’t land. “I used to panic if a joke didn’t work on stage, but over time I understood and made things better,” he shares. His growth as a comedian is evident in his polished performances and his ability to connect with the audience.

In his latest show, Monkey Business, Shankar brings a mix of self-deprecating humour and personal anecdotes to the stage. “I’ll take the audience through a journey of what embarrassed me 10 years ago and 20 years ago,” he says. The show promises a blend of embarrassing stories, dark humour, and keen observations. Born in Coonoor, educated in Coimbatore, and living in Bengaluru for the past 14 years, Shankar’s experiences across these cities shape his comedic narrative.

The artiste’s dedication to his craft is unwavering. “For me, standup is everything. I’m very co-dependent on comedy,” he confesses. Despite the rise of digital platforms offering comedians new avenues to showcase their work, Shankar emphasises the unique energy of live performances. “What we see online is content that has been finetuned by comedians for many months or years, but in a live performance, you get to experience everything,” he says.

Shankar aspires to converse with his idol, George Carlin, without any limits or restrictions. His admiration for George’s work deeply influences his comedic style.

With his distinct style and a knack for turning the mundane into the extraordinary, Shankar is set to deliver a night of unforgettable comedy. Don’t miss the chance to experience his witty insights and heartfelt stories live.

Tickets at Rs 499. July 6, 6 pm.

At Heart Cup Coffee, Jubilee Hills

Written by Sanjana Pulugurtha

