Comedian Ashwin Srinivas shares his life’s ups and downs through a series of hilarious and relatable jokes

Ashwin Srinivas is a name that has steadily been gaining recognition in the Indian standup comedy scene. Known for his relatable humour and unique ability to find laughter in everyday situations, the comedian is set to bring his distinctive comedic style to Hyderabad with his show, Ashwin Srinivas Live. This event promises to be a memorable experience, filled with laughs that stem from Ashwin’s own life experiences.

“I did not know the answer to why I chose this career until I started doing stand-up,” Ashwin reflects on his journey into comedy. His path, like his performances, is a blend of self-discovery and audience engagement. He draws humour from his personal life, making his shows highly relatable to his audience.

In the upcoming Hyderabad show, the comedian plans to share stories from the past two years of his life, touching on themes that many can relate to, such as life after IT, being single in his 30s, and the often humorous reasons behind his continued bachelorhood. “I’m a fan of stand-up first and a performer second,” he explains, emphasising his passion for the art form.

One of the unique challenges he faces is the need to constantly refresh his material. “The same joke might not work again and again, so that’s a challenge which is also an interesting part of the job,” he says. To tackle this, he frequently tests his material at open mics, gauging the audience’s reaction to risky or potentially controversial jokes. This process helps him fine-tune his set for maximum impact.

His live performances are not just about delivering jokes; they are interactive experiences where he connects deeply with his audience. He often begins his shows by setting the stage for what’s to come, telling the audience upfront if there are any controversial topics in his routine. “The audience shouldn’t get offended; it is just comedy,” he assures.

A memorable moment from his career occurred during a show in Bengaluru, where an audience member knew exactly how many followers he had and shared detailed knowledge about his career. “It made me happy ; I felt special,” he recalls, highlighting the connection he has with his fans. When creative blocks strike, Ashwin finds solace in travel, seeking new places to inspire fresh content.

The comedian’s dream extends beyond India; he aspires to perform in the US, bringing his relatable humor to a global audience. For now, though, he’s focused on making audiences in Hyderabad laugh until their sides hurt.

Tickets at Rs 349. June 29, 7.45 pm.

At The Comedy Theatre, Gachibowli.

Written by Manik Reddy

Mail: indulge@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress