Amrita Sethi shares her life stories, blending humour and heart to connect with the Hyderabad audience

Amrita Sethi, A cabin crew turned comedian, is all set to perform her show in Hyderabad, titled Gareeb Baap Ki Bigdi Hui Aulad. As part of her first India tour, she shares her excitement about the Hyderabad show as it will be her first performance in the city. “While I’m not too familiar with the stand-up scene in Hyderabad, I have heard positive things about it,” she shares.

The title of the show perfectly reflects Amrita’s life story. Coming from a middle-class family, Amrita stepped in to support her loved ones when her father’s business took a downturn. In her show, she shares stories from her childhood, highlighting the humour in everyday situations that many might overlook. With a warm, conversational delivery, she aims to create an atmosphere that feels like a chat among friends. “One thing I’ve recently learned is the importance of enjoying myself on stage. If I’m having fun, the audience picks up on that joy,” she explains.

Transitioning from cabin crew to stand-up comedy was an unexpected journey for Amrita. However, being a Punjabi, she inherited the ability to make jokes and puns from her family. Her previous job, where she engaged with a diverse array of passengers, has also greatly influenced her comedic approach. “Being a cabin crew has taught me how to deal with people. In every flight, we took care of 180 passengers, which meant 180 tantrums! This experience taught me to not take people seriously and just do my job sincerely while taking care of the people around me; and I think I do the same in my shows,” she reflects. Amrita explains that one of the most challenging aspects of stand-up comedy is that a joke must resonate with the entire audience simultaneously. If a joke is amusing to her but not to the first or fourth person in the audience, it simply doesn’t work, she reasons.

The artiste wishes to be known as a comedian who is as natural and honest as possible. “First, I make myself laugh and if I’m able to do that, I know that I’ll be able to make people laugh,” she says. With her unique perspective and relatable content, Amrita is sure to leave a lasting impression on the Hyderabad audience.

Tickets start at Rs. 199. October 6, 5.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre, Gachibowli.

Story by Anshula Dhulekar