Comedy Festival in Gurugram promises to keep tickling your funny bones

Wondering what to do this weekend; or need a good dose of laughter to let our work stress? Then worry not, as one of the biggest comedy festivals of the year will be hosted by the AIRIA Mall at Gurugram this weekend. The No Way! Comedy Festival will run between October 11- 13 and will host over 65+ stand –up comedians to cheer up your mood.
Audiences can look forward to experiences and emerging comedians taking the stage. Some of the names include Aakash Gupta, Rahul Subramanian and Gaurav Kapoor who will grace the stage on October 11; while Harsh Gujral, Ravi Gupta, Biswa and Rahul Dua can be spotted on October 12; and Anubhav Singh Bassi, Abhishek Upmanyu and Gaurav Gupta will make you laugh on October 13. With a packed line-up the festival is sure to give you a hearty laugh.
What: No Way! Comedy Festival
Where: AIRIA Mall
When: October 11- 13
Time: 4 pm – 10 pm