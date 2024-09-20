Hyderabad is set to catch Abish Mathew on stage again after quite the hiatus

Abish Mathew, a familiar and favourite figure in the Indian stand - up comedy scene, has returned to the stage with a personal touch that reflects his growth as an artiste. His latest show Abish on Stages After Ages, has evolved into a deeply personal journey, filled with specific observations from his life experiences. Speaking about the show, he says, “From where it started to the time it gets to you, the material has found a good theme with alternative bits of comedy and I’m excited to see how the audience reacts to it.”

Abish relates the idea of interaction with a live audience as similar to surfing — each audience and venue presents a different wave to ride and after numerous shows, an artiste ends up becoming good at surfing. Adding to that, he emphasises on the perception of the crowd, “It’s very important for a stand-up comedian to be aware of the audience as this is a performing art which breaks the fourth wall. As much as it is a show where you showcase your talent, it’s also a show for the audience to feel what you convey.”

Over a discussion about creative processes, Abish shares his way of working on tour where he is actively engaging in open mics, performing daily and refining his material. He records every show, analysing his performances to enhance his skills. This meticulous approach is essential, pushing him to deliver increasingly better content. His commitment to the craft reflects a broader philosophy: comedy is not just about making people laugh but also about connecting with them on a deeper level. He believes that humour can be a powerful tool for understanding the audience. “If you know how to make an audience laugh, then you know how to make an audience scared,” he says. In terms of content creation, Abish acknowledges the challenges of the industry, and the necessity to stay connected to the audience with regular content. He believes that a comedian should showcase their personality and then on the backs of the same, showcase their jokes. Looking ahead, Abish aims to connect to the local comedy scene, gradually re-establishing his presence in live performances. His philosophy as an artiste centres on the idea that comedy is a reflection of oneself, and through laughter, he hopes to foster a deeper understanding of society while continuing to entertain his audience. As he navigates the complexities of modern comedy, Abish maintains a family-friendly tone in his shows while also keeping some non-family friendly elements to intentionally rouse a conversation.

Tickets at Rs 499. September 21, 6 pm.

At Artistry, Hitec City.

— Story by Anshula Dhulekar