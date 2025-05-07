Kung-Fu Pandey in Delhi and why Delhi’s the best city for comic net practice

Laughter offensive

When asked about freedom of speech in comedy, Pandey is candid. “As a comedian, my job is to make people laugh, not offend them,” he says. “But no matter what you say, someone will always get offended.” He believes that comedy should provoke thought, and while some jokes might cause a stir, the key is to do so tastefully.

Pandey also reflects on recent controversies in the comedy world, including Kunal Kamra’s political humour. “His jokes may have offended some, but they were brilliantly written,” Pandey acknowledges. Still, he’s realistic about the reactions. “Someone is always going to get offended. If the jokes were about one party, the opposition would have loved it.”

Ultimately, he believes that, despite the pushback, these controversies will help shape a better space for comedy in India. “Stand-up comedy in India is still a fairly new art form. Over time, as we break boundaries, future comedians will have the freedom to create art that’s both meaningful and entertaining,” he says.

Looking ahead, Pandey has big dreams. One of his goals is to run his own sitcom, akin to How I Met Your Mother, Seinfeld, or Community. “Once you understand the craft of comedy, you can translate it into different mediums,” he says. He is also working on ‘Betuki News’, a satirical news series, and plans to launch his YouTube channel by the end of 2025. In the short term, Pandey is focused on experimenting and finding his voice in the comedy scene, “If you’re funny, you’ll get noticed,” he says.

Comedian Priyam Pandey will take stage at 'Lightroom: Best of Stand Up' at Light Room, Hauz Khas Village, today at 7pm

(This article is written by Adithi Reena Ajith)