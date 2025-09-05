That’s What She Said brings fierce female humour to Chennai

The title is cheeky, the punchlines are sharp, and the vibe is clear—That’s What She Said is a space where four women comics take the stage and don’t hold back. Created under the Madras Comedy Circuit banner, the show has already seen three sold-out editions, and now returns with Neha Jabak, Shruti, Praveshika Kumar, and Vanshitha Jeeva sharing the spotlight.
For Neha Jhabak, the show’s premise was simple, “Leave your brain and worries at the door for an hour and just laugh with us (or at us). I feel honoured to share the stage with such awesome women and hilarious comics.” She admits that the title might carry a wink of innuendo, but for her, it lands differently: “She said what she said. Let’s be honest, women in comedy aren’t always taken seriously. When people leave our show, I imagine them going, ‘Can you believe SHE SAID THAT?!’ Out loud.”
The honesty in her sets comes from lived experiences. “I talk about therapy, uncomfortable bike-taxi rides, and even do a parody on Alpha men,” she says. “Everything I say has either happened to me or around me. I’ve always believed an artiste’s voice can only come from their stories.”
That insistence on telling their side of the story is what binds the four comics together. “This show focuses on a female perspective of life in general,” says Praveshika Kumar. “We’ve come from different walks of life, but as a collective, we’re women, and we’ve written jokes from that lens. When a woman does comedy, it’s not always about having a statement. We can have a side to the story that’s relatable while breaking stereotypes with laughter.”
Shruthi sees the show as part of a growing movement. “Stand-up comedy in Chennai is just over a decade old, but the representation of women in the scene is still recent. We are a slowly but steadily growing tribe. That’s What She Said makes it easier to draw out our audience.”
As for the title, Shruti says, “On a serious note, it is clickbait! But also, there are times I’ve felt invisible and unheard. That’s What She Said is my way of making light of all those instances.”
For Vanshitha, comedy works best as a mirror. “Yes, the show touches on gender roles, stereotypes, and cultural quirks. Comedy becomes a mirror, and through laughter, we’re able to see these realities in a fresh way.” She adds, “Humour is powerful because it disarms people. Beyond the jokes, I want the audience to carry home a little reflection, maybe a new perspective, and an appreciation for how women’s voices in comedy add richness to the stage.” Across the board, the comics agree on one thing: comedy is deeply personal, sometimes painfully so.
Rs 250 onwards. On September 7 at 6 pm. At Punch - The Unpaid Therapist, Alwarpet.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.