That’s What She Said brings fierce female humour to Chennai

For Neha Jhabak, the show’s premise was simple, “Leave your brain and worries at the door for an hour and just laugh with us (or at us). I feel honoured to share the stage with such awesome women and hilarious comics.” She admits that the title might carry a wink of innuendo, but for her, it lands differently: “She said what she said. Let’s be honest, women in comedy aren’t always taken seriously. When people leave our show, I imagine them going, ‘Can you believe SHE SAID THAT?!’ Out loud.”

The honesty in her sets comes from lived experiences. “I talk about therapy, uncomfortable bike-taxi rides, and even do a parody on Alpha men,” she says. “Everything I say has either happened to me or around me. I’ve always believed an artiste’s voice can only come from their stories.”

That insistence on telling their side of the story is what binds the four comics together. “This show focuses on a female perspective of life in general,” says Praveshika Kumar. “We’ve come from different walks of life, but as a collective, we’re women, and we’ve written jokes from that lens. When a woman does comedy, it’s not always about having a statement. We can have a side to the story that’s relatable while breaking stereotypes with laughter.”