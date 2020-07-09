Lake Tahoe Dance Collective (LTDC) presents the eighth edition of Lake Tahoe Dance Festival, which will take place online this summer from July 22-24.

The festival has presented over 35 works with more than 25 guest artists and 44 local dancers since 2013.

Each evening's presentation will go live at 6 pm PDT on laketahoedancecollective.org a nd will remain available for 24 hours.

A variety of works around a common theme will be presented during each of three evenings, with artist interviews and introductions around the works performed.

Festival founders Christin Hanna and Constantine Baecher welcome an array of collaborators in conversation around the works shown.

The festival will feature a collection of works seen previously at the festival in addition to works performed by artists who were originally slated to perform in Tahoe this summer.

The summer, the Lake Tahoe Dance Festival presents by works by Bryan Arias, Agnes DeMille, Jacopo Godani, Erick Hawkins, Lester Horton, Martha Graham, Lauren Lovette, Marco Pelle, Paul Taylor, and Anthony Tudor, with special guests Daniel Baudendistel, Ashley Bouder, Adrian Danchig-Waring, Kristin Draucker, Daphne Fernberger, Stephen Hanna, Lloyd Knight, and Wendy Whelan.

Below is the schedule:

Wednesday, July 22: AMERICAN CLASSICAL BALLET

What are the works that defined the beginnings of ballet in America, and how has that laid the grounds for what we see in ballet today? Featuring works by Agnes DeMille, Antony Tudor, and Lauren Lovette. Hosted by Christin Hanna and Constantine Baecher, with special guests Daniel Baudendistel (formerly American Ballet Theater, Joffrey Ballet), Stephen Hanna (formerly New York City Ballet, Billy Elliott on Broadway), Adrian Danchig-Waring (New York City Ballet) and Ashley Bouder (New York City Ballet).

Thursday, July 23: MID-CENTURY MODERN DANCE

As ballet brought its grand traditions from Europe, new forms were being created that broke some of the traditional bounds of ballet, but still tell a story, using new lines and shapes. Works from Martha Graham, Paul Taylor, Erick Hawkins and Lester Horton. Hosted by Christin Hanna and Kristina Berger (Erick Hawkins Dance Company, Lester Horton Dance Theater; Professor at Dean College Joan Palladino School of Dance ), with special guests Lloyd Knight (Martha Graham Dance Company), Wendy Whelan (New York City Ballet), and Kristin Draucker (Paul Taylor Dance Company).

Friday, July 24: DANCE NOW: CONTEMPORARY WORKS

A window into today's cutting-edge dance and choreography through the lens of three diverse works. Featuring works from Marco Pelle, Jacopo Godani, and Bryan Arias. Hosted by Constantine Baecher (founder of the Copenhagen International Choreography Competition) and Marco Pelle (choreographer), with special guests Daphne Fernberger (formerly Jacopo Godani Dresden/Frankfurt Dance) and Bryan Arias (choreographer; former dancer with Nederlands Dance Theater, Kidd Pivot).

For more information about the Lake Tahoe Dance Festival, visit: www.laketahoedancecollective. org