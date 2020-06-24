A scene from one of the classes

Ballet Hispánico's School of Dance announces the July 2020 schedule for B Learning Online, new virtual classes offered online through Zoom. More information is available at https://www.ballethispanico. org/school.

Classes during the month of July include:

ELEVATE! Summer Dance Boot Camp

Summer Dance Boot Camp Professional Development for Dance Teachers

Summer Intenstive

Virtual Open Company Classes are also available. Choose from a list of drop-in classes in a variety of genres led by guest master teachers and Company dancers.

https://www.ballethispanico. org/school/b-learning-online/ virtual-company-class

The Ballet Hispánico School of Dance is a leading center of excellence in dance education-serving over 1,000 students and celebrating 50 years of dance and culture-and offers accessible, high-quality dance training to students of all levels ages 2 and up. Accredited by the National Association of Schools of Dance, it empowers students by offering a holistic approach to movement discovery, including pre-professional training and classes for the novice dancer. Through its pre-professional and professional studies program, the School trains eclectic, versatile dancers who stand out in a competitive professional environment for their mastery of the classical ballet tradition, contemporary techniques, and Spanish Dance. Dance training also goes beyond the classroom through cultural enrichment activities at venues across NYC, giving students a comprehensive view of the dance community at large.

Ballet Hispánico, America's leading Latino dance organization, has been bringing people together to celebrate the joy and diversity of Latino cultures for 50 years.

Over the past five decades, Ballet Hispánico's mission-driven ethos has been a catalyst of change for communities throughout our nation. By bringing the richness of the Latinx culture to the forefront of performance, education and social advocacy, Ballet Hispánico is a cultural ambassador.

The organization's founder, National Medal of Arts recipient Tina Ramirez, sought to give voice to the Hispanic experience and break through stereotypes. Today, Ballet Hispánico is led by Eduardo Vilaro, an acclaimed choreographer and former member of the Company whose artistic vision responds to the need for social equity, cultural identity, and quality arts education for all.

Ballet Hispánico has been and will continue to be, a beacon for diversity. The art we create explores and celebrates the culture without the trappings of stereotypes. We foster the pursuit of art as a way of providing transformation through the exploration of the human condition. Our art often defies gravity, acting as a frontline against cultural division by releasing preconceived notions of culture and instead offering our audiences new perspectives.

Virtual Dance Program Offerings:

ELEVATE! Summer Dance Boot Camp (Levels: Beginner to Intermediate, ages 9-18)

July 6-10, 2020

https://www.ballethispanico. org/school/b-learning-online/ elevate

ELEVATE! Summer Dance Boot Camp is a week-long intensive for beginner to intermediate level students who want to boost their dance technique.

Classes include Ballet & Pre-Pointe/Pointe, Sevillanas, Marcajes & Braceo for Spanish Dance, Modern, and Stretch & Conditioning. Students may choose to focus on single styles or sign up for the full program.

Professional Development for Dance Teachers

July 6-10, 2020

https://www.ballethispanico. org/school/b-learning-online/ virtual-professional- development

A week-long virtual opportunity for dance teachers to immerse themselves amongst fellow educators, share best practices, and further their teaching artistry. All educators welcome, from seasoned faculty to new teachers, community dance practitioners, dance education undergraduates/graduates, dance studio owners, and K-12 teachers.

Highlights include:

- Observing classes taught by Ballet Hispánico faculty

- Developing class structures and lesson plans for all age groups and levels

- Benchmarks of early-childhood, elementary, middle school, and high school

- Culturally responsive pedagogy

- Engaging diverse learners

- Using music to enhance your teaching with an accompanist and a recorded music playlist

- Classroom management in studios, classrooms, and community settings

- Networking with educators in the field

- Teaching absolute beginners to advanced dancers in multiple dance genres

- Best Practices for Online and Hybrid Learning

Summer Intensive (Levels: Intermediate to Advanced, ages 11-23)

July 13-31, 2020

https://www.ballethispanico. org/school/b-learning-online/ virtual-summer-intensive

Ballet Hispánico's pre-professional Summer Intensive challenges students to strengthen their classical technique, experience contemporary forms, and develop professional skills through specialized forums - all through a multicultural lens at America's leading Latino dance organization. Classes include Ballet, Spanish Dance Series, Hip-Hop/Jazz/Musical Theater, Stretch & Conditioning, Contemporary/Modern. Plus forums and watch parties.