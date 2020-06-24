Flushing Town Hall will celebrate New York's diverse and vibrant Asian American dance scene when it presents Part One of the Virtual CrossCurrent Choreographic Festival on Friday, June 26 at 7 pm. Produced by the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company and focused exclusively on emergent choreographers, the festival will include performances and panel discussions with the participating artists and selection committee.

The June 26 event will present The Absent Umbra by dance artist Rourou Ye and The Inner Light by Yuki Ishiguro, artistic director of the Yu.S.Artistry dance company.

Audiences can tune back in for Part Two of the festival on Friday, July 3 to view works by Chaery Moon, Barkha Patel, and Chien-Ying Wang.

The festival's goal is to increase the visibility of Asian and Asian American dance, foster cross-cultural dialogue, and provide a more equitable context for discussing dance and its role in New York communities.

Rourou Ye, who is presenting her work in Part One of the festival on June 26, is a dancer, choreographer and educator. Her early training was in Chinese dance, followed by studies in American and European dance and theatre practices. Five years ago, she left her position as an instructor and choreographer in the Musical Theater department at one of China's top conservatories and came to the US to make work. Rourou holds a BFA in Choreography from Shanghai Theater Academy and MFA in Dance from Sarah Lawrence College. Her work has been presented by GIBNEY, Danspace Project, Movement Research, CPR, The Field, Dixon Place, Bronx Academy of Art and Dance, LMCC, Austin Dance Festival, and in China by Shanghai International Dance Festival, Shanghai Conservatory of Music, Beijing Dance Festival, and China Dance Forward (Hong Kong).

Rourou Ye

Yuki Ishiguro, a Japanese native also presenting his work in Part One of the festival on June 26, has trained in styles as diverse as ballet and breakdance. He moved to New York in 2009 to study contemporary dance. Yuki has worked and toured with Roxey Ballet, Catapult Entertainment, and Emery LeCrone Dance, among others. In 2018, Yuki started his own company Yu.S.Artistry, fiscally sponsored by New York Live Arts. His work has been presented at Booking Dance Festival at Jazz at Lincoln Center, DUMBO Dance Festival, the MAD Festival at Nazareth college, Come Together Dance Festival at Suzanne Roberts Theater, and International Dance Festival by Nickerson Rossi Dance at Performance Garage in Philadelphia. In 2019, he showcased his evening-length show "Shifting Tides" at the Actors Fund Arts Center.