​Russian-based Vozdukh Center ​is hosting an online series of contemporary body movement classes. Now due its second season, starting in July, the series called Air Force aims to improve skills in improvisation, understanding the body and strengthening the imagination! To be held on the Zoom platform. Two times a week, on Tuesday and Saturday. From July 4 (8 lessons for 4 weeks). Each lesson will feature 40 minutes of dance and performance, presented by the founders of Vozdukh Center.

Register in this LINK.