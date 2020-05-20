Dance/NYC will host a 12-week Facebook Live Series of transparent conversations with arts workers These discussions will highlight the importance of the arts ecology, point to current challenges and offer considerations on our way forward as a field.

Beginning May 21, 2020, this series is a part of #ArtistsAreNecessaryWorkers, a new online and social media campaign dedicated to the acknowledgement, representation and integration of dance and arts workers into the decision-making processes that will envision the future for New York City post-pandemic.

Following the series launch on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 5.30 pm, the series will take place every Tuesday from 5:30 - 7 pm ET from May 26 through August 4, 2020, on Dance/NYC's Facebook Page.

Another event to look forward to is the Arts Educators Leading the Charge discussion, on May 26, 2020, 5.30 pm -7.00 pm

Join Dance/NYC in a discussion with arts educators as they highlight their vital relationships with student populations and advocate for their continued role in education and the arts ecology with Ana Nery Fragoso, Director of Dance, Office of Arts and Special Projects, NYC Department of Education; Kimberly Olsen, Managing Director, NYC Arts in Education Roundtable; Michelle Manzanales, Director, School of Dance, Ballet Hispánico; and Traci Lester, Executive Director, National Dance Institute.