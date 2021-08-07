Tune into Amar Jyoti, a virtual tribute to soldiers, presented by Shruti and Pranshu Chatur Lal

With the 74th Independence Day just around the corner, many artistes and organisations are planning celebrations. Tonight, Amar Jyoti - A Musical Tribute To Unknown Soldiers, will be streamed on YouTube. The show, which is themed on the idea of jugalbandi, features an interesting group of renowned artistes such as Bharatnatyam dancer Rukmini Vijayakumar, Kathak exponent Vidha Lal, mridangam artiste Vidwan Harsha Samaga and tabla artiste Pranshu Chatur Lal.

Curated by Shruti Chatur Lal, renowned tabla player Pandit Chatur Lal’s daughter, the show includes solo and group performances. Speaking about the concept, Shruti says, “Amar Jyoti is an ode to the soldiers who laid their life for the country and those who are at the border protecting the nation. This is the 24th edition of the series that was launched by my father and my mother Meeta in 1990 to honour and thank our nation’s martyrs.”

At a time when most artistes are showcasing their performances online, it is challenging to curate a show that’s different from the others, but Shruti says their concept is unique. “We wanted to showcase something different, hence we came up with the concept of jugalbandi. We have explored combinations of thillana (rhythmic piece) from Carnatic music and tarana (composition) from Hindustani music for the performances. For example, Harsha (on mridangam) and Pranshu (on tabla) will be exploring the juxtaposition of these two components.”

Though music is a key element of Amar Jyoti, the performance by Rukmini and Vidha is the highlight of the show. The dancers will present a Kathak and Bharatanatyam performance choreographed to bhimpalasi raga. Rukmini, who is well-known for her experiments with classical dance, will also present a solo piece, a narrative about the wife of a soldier. Throwing more light on the concept, the danseuse says, “I am attempting to portray the life of a woman married to an army man, and the experiences she has along with him. She dreams of a beautiful future. But when he leaves for the front, she has to cope with the situation and finally discovers her strength as a woman.” Vidha’s solo sequence, Parjanya, is a tribute to the god of rain, thunder and lightning.

August 7-10, 7 pm. On YouTube

