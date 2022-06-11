Gyan Manch Kolkata to witness a tribute to late Kathak maestro Pt Birju Maharaj

Kolkata-based organisation Nrityanjali Traditional Kathak Institution is all prepped to pay a soulful tribute to the late Padma Vibhushan Pt. Birju Maharaj, an exponent of the Banaras Kalka-Bindadin Gharana. Due to take place at Pretoria Street address Gyan Manch, the event will witness every Vandana, Bhajan, Thumri, and Tarana by the maestro himself alongside a classical dance performance by the students of this institution. The event is titled Arpanam Kahe Brij Shyam Manau and host artists Pratip Banerjee, Chandrachur Bhattacharjee, Sunando Mukherjee, Shuvom Mallick, and Nilopa Maitra to name a few.

What: Arpanam Kahe Brij Shyam Manau by Nrityanjali Traditional Kathak Institution

Where: Gyan Manch, Pretoria Street

When: June 11 (5:30 pm onwards)

Contact: +91 98314 81393 (Susanto Ghosh, Organiser)